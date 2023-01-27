ALBUQUERQUE — The new boss was in town this week to get a lay of the land.

Installed as the second commissioner in Mountain West Conference history on New Year’s Day, Gloria Nevarez sat courtside for Friday’s game in The Pit after getting a chance to tour UNM facilities, learn a little about Lobos athletics — and talk about the future of the MWC.

“I really am excited about the Mountain West because we are good, you know?” she said. “It ain’t broke, right? This is an additive experience for me, and I feel our brand needs to be the umbrella brand behind our schools and to help amplify our message across the Rockies.”

