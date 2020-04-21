One of the country’s most experienced college sports administrators is cautioning that the pandemic will soon have an effect on the fall schedules of football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country.
Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a two-part interview that he anticipates some type of impingement to the normal routine in the coming months.
“Well, I think they’ll be impacted,” he said. “It’s interesting the debate in football, for instance. Some people seem to reason that six to seven weeks is the suggested time that it would take for them to get ready and resume.”
Thompson recorded a 19-minute interview with the league’s multimedia platform, the Mountain West Network, on April 16. The first segment was released Monday. He initially addressed the financial impact to the MWC because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it’s entirely possible the 2020-21 athletic season could be wiped out if football does not return.
The league has responded by cutting in-person meetings as a cost-cutting measure.
“The world, perhaps, and certainly college athletics might have needed a reset in the way we’ve contained costs and spent money,” Thompson said. “This is an opportunity to look at things of, do we have to do things the way we’ve always done them? Is there more of an economical way to serve the same purpose?”
In Tuesday’s second segment, he suggested that a decision to start the fall season on time would need to be made by early July. At play is more than just the readiness of the student-athletes, he said. The conference is in negotiations with CBS and FOX about what football games will be picked up as part of a new and highly profitable TV rights deal with the MWC, and a final decision about programming needs to be made by midsummer.
University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Tuesday there are no easy answers.
“We need to be realistic about this,” he said. “Right now none of us has any answers. We’re just trying to prepare for every possible scenario, whatever those might be.”
Thompson said the caveat for early July is the schools themselves. All 12 MWC members must be completely open in the fall for college sports to resume.
“Unless they’re in full mode with dormitories and housing and all the other facilities there open, we won’t have college athletics,” Thompson said. “We will not have college athletics until the campuses are open.”
Thompson and Nuñez echoed sentiments about who has final say over when things are OK to reopen. Whether it’s the federal or state government, local leaders or even campus presidents and medical professionals, there’s no indisputable answer to who makes the ultimate decision.
“At this point, the only thing I can say is we just don’t know for sure when things will get back to normal,” Nuñez said. “Well, nothing is going to be exactly like it was, but as normal as we can make it.”
Thompson left no doubt that football’s return is the catalyst for the financial well-being of the MWC and the NCAA. Roughly 85 percent of the conference’s revenues come from football thanks to lucrative TV rights agreements and multimedia contracts.
At UNM, the men’s basketball team produces more revenue than football through ticket sales, but in a typical year, Nuñez said, football is capable of easily generating more funds.
It all leads back to when (or if) football will return.
“You know it’s interesting to read how each state — arguably right now there’s maybe 20 to 30 potential states that could have somewhat of a rolled-back opening,” Thompson said. “For those that aren’t, it’s going to take a combination of several sources to make the determination [of] is it safe to reopen and get 30,000 students commingling on a campus.”
Eight states have schools in the Mountain West: New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada, California and Hawaii. Wyoming is the only state without a stay-at-home policy in place. Others, such as California, are preparing a tentative plan to reopen soon, though it’s unclear what that means for college campuses.
Thompson raised the hypothetical issue regarding a staggered reopening in which some states may take longer to emerge from quarantines and potentially prevent some schools from opening.
“Those are going to be some very heavy questions for us to address in the coming months,” Thompson said.
UNM had originally planned to have its athletes back on campus in late March or early April, but that was before the state’s current stay-at-home policy took hold and UNM officially canceled spring classes. The Lobo football team was just a week into its spring football session when the pandemic shut things down.
Head coach Danny Gonzales has had minimal contact with his players, with nearly all of it done remotely through phone calls and online meeting platforms.
“We’ve had this discussion with all the coaches, and it’s that none of those athletes are to come back to campus until someone else makes the decision and says we’re all clear,” Nuñez said. “There’s literally nothing for them to do.”
“Certainly you cannot bring football players back until campus is open or ready to open,” Thompson said. “On top you’re going to add your volleyball players, your soccer players, your other fall sports. So I think there’s going to be a continued impact until we know if and when we can resume practice and competition.”
