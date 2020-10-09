The Mountain West Conference is pushing ahead with plans for a basketball season with an 18-game schedule starting after Christmas and before New Year’s Day.
It also set the schedule for the 2021 conference tournament, which is pushed back a week to its traditional slot of the second week in March at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The 2020 tournament was held the first week of March, making one of the few major conference tournaments to wrap up before the pandemic forced the cancellation of several league championships and all postseason tournaments.
Teams will play eight home-and-home games with MWC opponents and face the league’s other two teams just once.
The University of New Mexico men will open on the road Dec. 29, heading to Viejas Arena to face defending regular season champion San Diego State. The home opener will be Jan. 2 in The Pit against Wyoming. The Lobos will face Boise State and Fresno State once each and the remaining teams twice.
The Lobo women open with a pair of road games Dec. 31 at UNLV and continue Jan. 2 at San Diego State. The home opener will be Jan. 6 against Colorado State. UNM’s single games are against Air Force and Nevada.
Nonconference schedules have not been announced, although the NCAA recently pushed back the start of the 2020-21 season by two weeks to Nov. 25. Teams cannot start preseason practices until Oct. 14, leaving a 42-day window for teams to conduct no more than 30 workouts that cannot exceed 20 hours a week.
Teams are prohibited from holding workouts Nov. 3, Election Day.
The MWC slate deviates from the familiar “mirrored” format of years past where each school’s men’s and women’s teams alternate home and road sites at roughly the same time with identical rival schools.
Men’s games follow a Tuesday-Saturday format, one that is subject to change pending the TV schedule set up at a later date by FOX and CBS. Women’s games fall mostly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
UNM is expected to release its men’s slate in the next week.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.