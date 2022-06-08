It had been 15 years since Teri Morrison went through the interview process for a head coaching position.
But she didn’t need long to stand out from the rest vying for the position of Santa Fe Indian School head girls basketball coach. Morrison, who won 689 games over 29 years as a head coach in Texas, was hired as the new head girls basketball coach at SFIS earlier this month.
She replaces Patricia Chavez, who guided SFIS to two Class 3A championship games during her four-year tenure at the school. The position was opened for applications in April after she led the Lady Braves to a state runner-up finish and a 69-20 record over three seasons.
SFIS did not participate in the shortened spring 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chavez and SFIS athletic director Eric Brock did not return a phone message left by The New Mexican.
Morrison was the Lady Braves’ varsity assistant under Chavez since 2018 after retiring as head girls coach at Southlake (Texas) Carroll, where she worked for nine years. She was a part of two Lady Braves teams that reached the Class 3A championship game, including in March when they lost to Las Vegas Robertson 37-31.
Having spent the past four years in the SFIS program, Morrison said she applied for the job to help maintain stability within the program. She added she is keeping the remaining coaching staff intact, absent Chavez.
“I had to waver a lot on [applying for the position],” Morrison said. “It wasn’t something I was looking for, being a head coach for so long. It’s a great opportunity, a great school and a great superintendent [Christie Abeyta, who was the head girls basketball coach prior to Chavez’s hire]. I really appreciate her commitment to all of our staff and all of our school.”
While Morrison replaces the head coach whom she served under, she said she had a good relationship with Chavez. She declined to comment further on the hiring process.
“I don’t have any opinions about it,” Morrison said. “I just know that this is where we are and I hope for the best for everyone.”
Morrison said she doesn’t expect a huge transition from how she will run the program versus how it ran under Chavez. She said she will extol similar virtues, focusing on the three E’s — effort, energy and empowerment.
SFIS gets a coach who was successful at several levels in Texas. She spent nine years at Southlake Carroll, winning more than 200 games and guiding the Lady Dragons to seven postseason appearances in Class 6A. She led Waco Midway to the Class 4A state title in 2009 and also coached Mesquite Poteet and Royce City.
She said coaching in Texas was an otherworldly experience, calling it intense on a daily basis.
“It’s a state where sports are on steroids,” Morrison said. “Athletics during the day, and 40 games [in a season]. It is high-strung and high-intensity. What I like about the Indian School is that they are committed to excellence, but in New Mexico, they play with sheer athletes, and it’s a coach’s dream because we’re all in the same boat.”
Morrison pointed to a couple of track athletes who have come out for summer workouts and camps who didn’t a year ago. She added the team is engaged in a summer schedule of scrimmages at Albuquerque Del Norte to give the players some game experience. SFIS loses its top three players in graduates Taryn Aguilar, Jordan Torres and Cameron Conners.
“We had two summer games earlier this week, and they are so much fun,” Morrison said. “They are such good kids. I feel like the opportunity for this group to be player-led rather than coach-led is much higher and that was what I was looking forward to.”