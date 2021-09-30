In Bill Moon's eyes, a school's classification means little when it comes to assessing talent, regardless of the sport.
"Dennis Casados [former Capital head boys basketball coach] once told me, 'The number of A's don't matter unless you're looking for a restaurant,' " Moon said.
Moon's case in point: Santa Fe Indian School senior Fenyx Morningdove.
Moon, Santa Fe Indian School's first-year head coach, and offensive coordinator Kevin Hauck say Morningdove would be a starter at any school in the state, much less a struggling Class 3A program enjoying a spate of success. But the senior split end is playing a starring role for the Braves, who have gotten off to a 5-1 start after a 20-month hiatus from the sport. Morningdove said he has 20 touchdowns so far this season, and he averages almost 200 all-purpose yards while playing a variety of roles.
On one play, he might be a receiver.
On another, he might take a handoff.
He's the team's best returner, so much so that opponents won't kick the ball to him, and he might be the best blocker on the team.
On the defensive side, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Morningdove plays free safety, but has lined up as a cornerback, on the defensive line and even at linebacker. He even handles kicking duties.
Morningdove and the Braves will get their first taste of District 2-3A action in two years when SFIS entertains Las Vegas Robertson at 7 p.m. Friday at SFIS Athletic Complex
While his coaches prefer to keep the speedy Morningdove under the radar, a key component of every opposing coach's game plan is plainly clear — know where he is at all times. Morningdove said he appreciates the attention he draws from opponents and the creative ways the Braves use him. He chuckled when recalling a Week 4 game against McCurdy in which the Bobcats sent kickoffs out of bounds, incurring a penalty that gave SFIS possession at its 35-yard line just to keep the ball out of his hands.
"I knew I was going to be a workhorse and I expected to be a leader, so that wasn't any surprise," Morningdove said. "It's gonna be wherever they needed me and what's, for sure, best for the team."
Morningdove's selflessness has been noted by his coaches. Moon said Morningdove bought into the new coach's run-heavy philosophy quickly, which made the transition from former head coach Carl Vigil easier. Hauck said Morningdove is not afraid to block anybody, and his willingness to be a decoy helps open the field for his teammates.
"I can motion him one way and run the other," Hauck said. "I wouldn't call it a weapon — I consider this a great trait about him — but I can use him as a blocker. I can use him on a sweep motion and he could be the lead blocker because the guy blocks well. I mean he blocks his butt off."
During the Braves' 24-14 win over Española Valley on Sept. 24, the coaching staff saw the Sundevils sending a double team on Morningdove after he scored two touchdowns in the first half. So the Braves simply went to its base I-formation and ran the ball. The downside to Morningdove's skill, work ethic and leadership? Moon said Morningdove does things so well, he has a hard time needling him.
"He'll go and make a great catch in traffic and gain 45 yards, and all I can say is, 'Yeah, that's a nice play,' " Moon said.
When Morningdove played at Bernalillo in the spring because SFIS did not play football due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was strictly a cornerback for a Spartans team that went undefeated. Morningdove, who was the Class 4A 300-meter hurdles champion, said it was disheartening he didn't see playing time on offense, but he added the Spartans were a strong running team.
"Not being able to play offense wasn't terrible, but defense and I got to shine," Morningdove said. "It's all good."
Moon said the attention Morningdove receives helps his teammates, but it also hurts them in terms of their exposure. Sophomore Taylor Torivio has thrived at running back, while fullback Chance Platero has been a great second option in the running game and at middle linebacker. Andre Coriz has developed into a solid quarterback, thanks in part because of Morningdove's skill.
The thing is, Moon said, is Morningdove's teammates are not one bit resentful.
"They're all such good friends; they're thick as thieves," Moon said. "If one of them becomes president and there's a scandal, I know all of the rest are in on it."
Morningdove said he hopes to catch the attention of a college football program, and has received interest from the University of Puget Sound in Washington and Concordia University in Illinois. Moon said Morningdove reminds him of former Albuquerque St. Pius X star Gavin Pearlman, who spent a year at a small college before ending up at the University of New Mexico from 1993-94, earning All-Western Athletic Conference honors in the process.
"I think if somebody looks at [Morningdove] seriously, they may be incredulous that he's in 3A," Moon said. "That doesn't matter to me."
