Bill Moon made his name in New Mexico as a builder of high school football programs.
The 71-year-old will take on perhaps his biggest challenge yet at Santa Fe Indian School, where he was hired Friday as head coach. He replaces Carl Vigil, who resigned after the 2019 season and a 13-24 record in four seasons.
Moon left Capital in May after his second nine-year stint at the school, and he declined to comment on his departure. This is the fifth program Moon has coached during a 27-year coaching career, and in each case, he took over a new or struggling program. He inherits a Braves program that went 4-5 in 2019 but did not compete in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The boarding school campus was shut down and its athletes were allowed to compete for their local home school for 2020-21. That means Moon will greet a team that hasn’t been together in 20 months, although some of the players competed locally. Eric Brock, SFIS athletic director, said he anticipates a roster of about 30 players for the upcoming season, as the school expects to fully open its doors to students in the fall.
If anyone is up for a challenge, though, it’s Moon.
“I don’t know what I would do if [Artesia athletic director] Cooper Henderson called me and said, ‘Bill, we’d like you to come down and coach this team,’ ” Moon said. “What do you do with that? Roswell won’t call, none of the Las Cruces schools will call. I know what to do with a mess. I’ve gotten good at that.”
While he has compiled a 114-164-1 record, Moon’s mark in the first two years at each of his stops — he started the programs at Capital and Rio Rancho, while taking over at Santa Fe High, Española and Capital again in 2012 — is a combined 18-83. After that, his record is 96-81-1 with seven state playoff appearances and six district titles.
SFIS fits the mold of the types of projects that attract Moon. The Braves have not won a district game since starting play in Class 3A in 2010, and they competed as an independent team from 2013-15. The program has four winning seasons since 1990 and last made the playoffs in 1991 when it was a 2A school.
Because of its boarding school status, most students are not on campus during the summer — a key period when other football teams are hitting the weight room, conducting drills or competing in passing camps or leagues. Athletes will occasionally miss competition for religious and tribal obligations.
SFIS also competes in perhaps the toughest district in its class — 2-3A — that includes St. Michael’s, Las Vegas Robertson, West Las Vegas and Raton. In 2019, all four teams reached the playoffs and Robertson reached the semifinals.
Brock, who was head coach of the Braves in 2014 and led it to a 5-4 record, said Moon’s hiring offers an interesting opportunity for him and for the school to “figure out this riddle at Santa Fe Indian School.”
“We believe we can be successful despite these hurdles that we sometimes have to jump over,” Brock said. “I think he is in that mindset as well. Let’s figure it out and do what we can and how can we figure out this Rubik’s Cube together.”
Moon said he will assemble assistant coaches who have played or coached under him and help teach a system that he feels is reliable and successful once it’s fully implemented.
He added his success is a credit to the players and coaches more so than him.
“If [the SFIS players] have the character of every other kid I’ve had that’s under the surface — all we have to do is bring it out — every one of those shortcomings are relatively inconsequential,” Moon said. “Because if you have the character, you can do anything.”
