District 2-3A was well represented in the Class 3A All-State basketball list.

The same could not be said, however, for 2-2A.

Led by St. Michael's guard Adam Montoya and Las Vegas Robertson center Bodie Schlinger as first-team selections, as well as Santa Fe Indian School forward Emma Lewis and Robertson guard Alexis Pacheco on the girls side, the district combined for 11 selections on the New Mexico High School Coaches Association's All-State list released Sunday night.