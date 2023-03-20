District 2-3A was well represented in the Class 3A All-State basketball list.
The same could not be said, however, for 2-2A.
Led by St. Michael's guard Adam Montoya and Las Vegas Robertson center Bodie Schlinger as first-team selections, as well as Santa Fe Indian School forward Emma Lewis and Robertson guard Alexis Pacheco on the girls side, the district combined for 11 selections on the New Mexico High School Coaches Association's All-State list released Sunday night.
Montoya, a senior, led the Horsemen to their first state title since 2012, while Schlinger, also a senior, was a key cog in the Cardinals' run to defend their state title that ended in the 3A title game. The girls saw Lewis, a sophomore, earn her first All-State selection, while Pacheco nabbed her third selection as a sophomore.
St. Michael's head boys coach Gerard Garcia felt the district was well represented overall, but felt it deserved more than just two players on the first team. Sophomore guard Sabi Rios was a second-team selection, but Garcia said he was the best defender in 3A.
He said Robertson's Kenneth Montoya and even Santa Fe Prep's Mitch Grover, who were also second-team members, were just as deserving.
"I just feel that the district should have been more well represented on the first team," Garcia said. "We were well represented at [the state tournament]."
Pacheco earned her first first-team selection, thanks to a 13.8 points-per-game average and leading the team in rebounding, assists and steals. Lewis led the Lady Braves to the 3A title game with a team-best 10.8 points and 8.7 rebound per-game average.
On the other side of the ledger was 2-2A, which managed just two selections for the 2A boys and girls. The most glaring omission was on the boys side, as only Albuquerque Menaul's Prashant Chouhan made the 2A team as a first-team selection. Chouhan was the co-district player of the year with Monte del Sol's Kevin Enriquez. Academy for Technology and the Classics, which reached the 2A championship game, did not have a single representative on the boys side.
However, the girls side had Nazarae Romero, the Phoenix's junior wing, pick up an honorable-mention selection.
Buster Mabrey, the NMHSCA's executive director, said the reason the district did not receive as many selections was because its representative did not show up for the March 12 meeting. He added district players are ranked by their respective coaches right after the completion of the district tournament and submitted to the NMHSCA, which uses the rankings to select its All-State teams.
"There is no reason for that to happen," Mabrey said.
With 2-2A not at the meeting, 6-2A cleaned up with nine boys and five girls players getting on the team. Pecos boys had four, with Jodiah Padilla getting on the first team and Aidan Holton placed on the second. Joshua Gonzales and Zach Fox were honorable mention selections. On the girls side, District 5-2A had six players make the list, with Brycelyn Martinez earning a first-team selection for an Escalante team that was the top seed in 2A and reached the 2A title game.
Pecos sophomore Natalia Stout and Peñasco freshman Rochelle Lopez made the second team.
Santa Fe High and Capital were shut out of the 5A boys and girls, but Kenyon Aguino, a former SFIS student and a member of the San Juan Pueblo, was a first-team selection for 5A champion Albuquerque Volcano Vista on the boys side.
In Class 4A, Taos's 6-foot-7 senior forward Daemon Ely was a first-team boys members, and Pojoaque Valley's Derek Sanchez was on the second team. Los Alamos' GG Romero was a second-team selection on the girls team.
Basketball
Class 1A-5A All-State teams
The New Mexico High School Coaches Association's All-State boys and girls basketball teams, as selected by coaches in their respective classifications. Players from Northern schools are in bold.
Boys
Class 5A
First team — Elijah Brody, Abq. West Mesa; Jalin Holland, Los Lunas; Kenyon Aguino, Abq. Volcano Vista; Jonah Lopez, Abq. Rio Grande; Daniel Steverson, Rio Rancho Cleveland.
Second team —Andrew Hill, Abq. Sandia; Brandon Kehres, Las Cruces Organ Mountain; Michael Mackey, Hobbs; Damian Perez, Carlsbad; Yeh Nhi Wilson, Organ Mountain.
Honorable mention — Latavious Morris, Abq. Atrisco Heritage; Dalen Moyer, Sandia; Caileb Parham, Eldorado; Chris Parra, Atrisco Heritage; Cody Vasser-Steen, Farmington.
Class 4A
First team — Daemon Ely, Taos; Alexis Dominguez, Abq. Highland; Nick Sanchez, Artesia; Kellen Gehres, Abq. Academy; Shane Douma-Sanchez, Abq. Del Norte.
Second team — Derek Sanchez, Pojoaque Valley; Joe Jack, Abq. Academy; Jett Wyckoff, Abq. Hope Christian; Alex Alfaro, Deming; Satchel Hogue, Kirtland Central.
Honorable mention — Jesus Licon, Highland; Gene Trujillo, Abq. St.Pius X; Kristian Touchine, Gallup; Brian Kalb, St. Pius X; Ali Abdullah, Valencia.
Class 3A
First team — Adam Montoya, St Michael's; Bodie Schlinger, Las Vegas Robertson; Jude Thomas, Navajo Prep; Orion King, Navajo Prep; Alex Jeffries, Sandia Prep.
Second team — Sabiani Rios, St Michael's; Kenneth Montoya, Robertson; Tyrell Archie, Crownpoint; Cooper Hautau, Abq. Bosque School; Mitch Grover, Santa Fe Prep.
Honorable Mention — Owen Pecos, Santa Fe Indian School;Tylon Tsosie, Crownpoint; Warren Chiwiwi, Socorro; Curtis Gonzales, Tucumcari; Mateo Contreras, Robertson.
Class 2A
First team — Jacob Lujan, Jal; Prashant Chouhan, Abq. Menaul;Jahvon Askew, Texico; Jodaiah Padilla, Pecos; Rylan Ruff, Clayton.
Second Team — Marcos Chavez, Santa Rosa; Luka Torrez, Escalante; Dillon Salazar, Tularosa; Ashton Thompson, Eunice; Aidan Holton, Pecos.
Honorable Mention — Jordan Cervantes, Mesa Vista; Andres Madrid, Santa Rosa; Zachary Fox, Pecos; Josh Gonzales, Pecos; Cade Figg, Texico.
Class 1A
First team — Kael Stephens, Magdalena; Steven Masini, Dora; Joaquin Segura, Fort Sumner; D'Shaun Vinyard, Magdalena; Clay Norman, Fort Sumner.
Second Team — Cy Draper, Melrose; Orren Floyd, Maxwell; Brock Burns, Logan; Cash Burney, Fort Sumner; Zane Rush, Grady.
Honorable Mention — Jacob Apache, Alamo Navajo; Michael Cardonita, Melrose; Joseph Zamora, Magdalena; Caleb Sumpter, Des Moines; Carter Teune, Clovis Christian.
Girls
Class 5A
First team — Kapiolani Anitiela, Farmington; Sydney Benally, Sandia; Bella Hines, Abq. Eldorado; Taejhuan Hill, Volcano Vista; Leilani Love, Abq. High; Aspen Salazar, Las Cruces Centennial.
Second team — Mari Manzanares, Volcano Vista; Emma Christiano, Las Cruces; Jordan Dyer, La Cueva; Brynn Hargrove, Hobbs; Bhret Clay, Hobbs.
Honorable mention — Lila Ashida, Las Cruces; Eva Love, La Cueva; Mila Espinoza, Volcano Vista; Allie Myers, Carlsbad; Caitlin Turbow, Organ Mountain.
Class 4A
First team — Aaryanna Lansing, Kirtland Central; Kathleen Obisike, Hope Christian; Rylie Whitehait, Gallup; Dalilah Morris, Gallup; Alyssa Maes, St. Pius.
Second team — Alyssa Vigil, Hope Christian; Aaliyah Nevarez, Highland; Kiara Livingston, Gallup; GG Romero, Los Alamos; Emila Clani, Kirtland Central;
Honorable mention — Alyssa Chavez, Moriarty; Azalia Malizia, Valencia; Charlie Bitsoih, Hope Christian; Koda Beltran, Artesia; Moniqa Enciso, Deming.
Class 3A
First team — Brooke Badonie, Tohatchi; Leah Delgarito, Thoreau; Emma Lewis, Santa Fe Indian School; Aniya Johnson, Navajo Prep; Alexis Pacheco, Robertson.
Second team — Tru Billie, Navajo Prep; WynterRose Sheka, Tohatchi; Alexus Lafferty, Tucumcari; Mistidawn Roybal, Robertson; Mika Juan, Sandia Prep.
Honorable mention — Emily Cook, Sandia Prep; LillyAnna Martinez, West Las Vegas; Caylee Benavidez, Tucumcari; Gabriela Portillo, Ruidoso; Shiloh Conn, Navajo Prep.
Class 2A
First team — Tana Lopez, Mesa Vista; Sylvia Gedman, Laguna Acoma; Brycelyn Martinez, Escalante; Catelyn Breshears, Texico; Morgan Crisp, Clayton.
Second team — Bailey Vigil, Dulce; Natalia Stout, Pecos; Isabella Poison, Santa Rosa; Haileigh Brown, Capitan; Rochelle Lopez, Peñasco.
Honorable mention — Nazarae Romero, Academy for Technology and the Classics; Emerson Beiland, Clayton; Analise MacAuley, Peñasco; Cipriana Garcia, Escalante; Isabella Boies, Mesa Vista.
Class 1A
First team — Tana Crisp, Roy/Mosquero; Isabelle Sena, Melrose; Alyce Apachito, To'hajiilee; Tyler-Rose Apachito, To'hajiilee; Selma Baca, Roy/Mosquero.
Second team — Faith Jasso, Dora; Olivia Lucero, Fort Sumner/House; Graci Odom, Melrose; Addy Offutt, Animas; Yuliana Garcia, Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove.
Honorable mention — Donata Secatero, To'hajiilee; Desta Rose, Logan; Valeria Balderrama, Springer; Harmony Abolas, Cliff; Hailey Apachito, Alamo Navajo.