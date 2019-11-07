Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, McCurdy 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons dominated Games 1 and most of Game 2in the District 2-2A semifinal before finishing off a 25-7, 25-16, 25-23 sweep Thursday in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center to advance to a fourth showdown with Desert Academy. Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said her team served well to keep the Lady Bobcats off balance.
“They struggled a little bit as far as their offense, but I think a lot of us were just so ready to play,” Butler said.
Standouts: Emi Fukuda had 13 kills and Jamie Lujan added 11 for the Lady Dragons, while Kayla Sanchez had 28 assists and Daisy Ortiz collected 20 digs.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (18-4) plays the Lady Wildcats in the 2-2A tournament championship in Fort Marcy Complex at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A win secures an automatic bid to the State Volleyball Tournament for the Lady Dragons.
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The waiting game for the Class 3A State Tournament starts for the Lady Braves after getting swept by the Lady Horsemen, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15, in a District 2-3A semifinal in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team struggled with consistency in all facets.
“We were digging well and being scrappy at times, but the consistency wasn’t there,” Gurule said. “It was a good thing, because we were digging [St. Michael’s middle hitter Lily Barker], but it was just a roller coaster.”
Standouts: Gurule said sophomore outside hitter Cameron Conners played well, but the Lady Braves were missing freshman Mia Haceesa after she suffered an ankle injury in Game 2.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (15-7) plays Las Vegas Robertson for the the district tournament title ay at 6 p.m. Friday. SFIS fell to 8-15.
