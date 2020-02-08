Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 66, Academy for Technology and the Classics 54
What happened: The Dragons overcame a sluggish start Saturday to take a 45-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Phoenix pulled within four points. Monte del Sol was 14-for-16 at the line in the fourth to seal the win.
“We’re just trying to find our way,” Dragons head coach Ralphs Casaus said. “I’m proud of my team. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Standouts: Brayan Roybal was a model of efficiency in scoring 31 points for Monte del Sol. He hit 10 of 13 shots from the field, including three 3s, and knocked down nine of 10 tries at the line. Luciano Valles added 15. Milan Lombardo led ATC with 22 points.
What’s next: The Dragons (10-11 overall, 3-0 in 2-2A) play Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf Tuesday at the Institute for American Indian Art. ATC (2-16, 1-2) takes on Tierra Encantada at home Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 60, Monte del Sol 21
What happened: The Phoenix set a program mark for wins in a season with 10, as they unveiled a different press against the Lady Dragons in a 2-2A game at ATC. The new defense needed a few possessions before it worked, as Monte del Sol held a short-lived 4-2 lead before it took effect. Four players had three steals and the Phoenix easily pulled away.
“It’s great to see they are absorbing everything I teach them,” ATC head coach Ron Drake said.
Standouts: Eighth grader Perla Miramontes had 18 points and three steals, while Charli Koseoglu had 15 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Chanelle Jaeger added 15 points.
What’s next: ATC (10-8, 2-1) plays host to Tierra Encantada on Tuesday, while Monte del Sol entertains Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf Tuesday at IAIA.
