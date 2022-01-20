Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 64, Santa Fe Waldorf 32
What happened: The Dragons welcomed back head coach Ralph Casaus after he missed the past two days in COVID-19 protocols with a resounding win over the Wolves on Thursday at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex. Monte del Sol took advantage of sloppy ball-handling by Waldorf to build an 18-10 lead after one quarter and a commanding 34-18 lead at the half.
Top players: Junior wing Kevin Enriquez and junior guard Xandro Zubia each had 19 points for the Dragons, while Ivan Morales added 12. The Wolves' Eno Little led the way with 19 points, and Andres Gonzales added 10.
What's next: Monte del Sol (3-7) returns to District 2-2A play Native American Community Academy at the Institute of American Indian Arts. Waldorf (2-5) travels to Jemez Valley for a District 7-1A game Saturday.
Girls basketball
Monte del Sol 40, Santa Fe Waldorf 12
What happened: The Lady Dragons lived off of missed shots and turnovers by the Lady Wolves to produce a 19-4 halftime advantage in a nondistrict game at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex. Then, they doubled their output in one quarter to build a 38-8 lead heading into the final 8 minutes to end a five-game losing streak.
Top players: Araceli Peña scored 12 of her 14 points in the third quarter for Monte del Sol, while Daisy Ortiz knocked down the team's lone 3-pointer and scored 12 points. Ria Baker led Waldorf with eight points.
What's next: The Lady Dragons (2-10) return to District 2-2A play Friday at home against Native American Community Academy. Waldorf (0-7) travels to Jemez Valley for a District 7-1A game Saturday.
