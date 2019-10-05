Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, Escalante 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons survived the “feeling out” process with the Lady Lobos in the opening game before going on to a 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 nondistrict sweep in the Genovea Chavez Community Center. Game 1 provided much of the drama, as Monte del Sol trailed by as much as 17-12 before rallying to take a 23-19 lead, only to watch Escalante tie the score at 24-all. The Lady Dragons were in control for the rest of the match.
Standouts: Sophomore middle hitter Jamie Lujan led Monte del Sol with 12 kills, with five coming in Game 3. Emi Fukudac added 11 kills, and Kayla Sanchez had 26 assists. Daisy Ortiz recorded 10 digs on the defensive side.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons (12-2) get a 10-day break before starting District 2-2A play against Tierra Encantada on Oct. 15.
Las Vegas Robertson 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: If the Blue Griffins could improve their consistency, they might be dangerous. That is what Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta saw in the opening game of a 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 sweep at the hands of the top-ranked Lady Cardinals in Prep Gymnasium in a District 2-3A match.
“We started getting our timing down a little bit,” Bhatka said. “But we dug ourselves a hole to where it was too hard to fight back against a team like that.”
Standouts: Bhakta said the blocking of middle hitters Coco Randolph and Megan Lewis has improved and they are getting their hands on more hits to help the defense.
What’s next: Prep (5-7 overall, 0-2 in 2-3A) plays at Raton in Tuesday. Robertson (9-3, 2-0) plays at home against St. Michael’s.
From Friday
Santa Fe Indian School 3, West Las Vegas 1
What happened: The Lady Braves played one of their better matches of the season, with only a Game 3 hiccup interrupting a 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18 District 2-3A win win in the Pueblo Pavilion. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule wouldn’t classify it as the team’s best performance, but he liked the aggressiveness his team showed — except for Game 3.
“The other thing was my serve-receive was a lot better last night,” Gurule said. “We’ve been working on it a lot and we are going to continue to work on it a lot.”
Standout: Gurule credited junior Sydnie Pino for taking on the libero position despite losing her as a front-row attacker.
What’s next: SFIS (4-9, 1-1) hits the road for the next two weeks, starting with a match at St. Michael’s on Tuesday.