Volleyball
Santa Fe Prep 3, Monte del Sol 0
Monte del Sol 3, McCurdy 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons finished third in at Santa Fe Waldorf’s Wolf Tournament, losing in the morning to Santa Fe Prep in three games before sweeping McCurdy in the afternoon session.
Against the Blue Griffins, Monte del Sol had chances to extend the match, but lost 25-17, 25-23, 26-24. The Lady Dragons rebounded against McCurdy with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-22 win even though they had just seven players after losing one to an ankle injury against Prep. Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said her team struggled with the close games against Prep, but feels that was due to a lack of experience.
“We need to get some of the mental toughness that we haven’t experienced as a team,” Butler said. “Those close games will really help us.”
Top players: Setter Daisy Ortiz earned all-tournament honors by recording 19 assists and 17 aces overall. Krista Terrazas had 10 kills against McCurdy, and Xandra Zubia had 13 digs against Prep.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (1-1) plays New Mexico School for the Deaf on Wednesday.
