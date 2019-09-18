“It’s OK. I’m fine.”
Senior Kayla Sanchez says those words so much to Monte del Sol head volleyball coach Chela Butler when she asks her senior setter how she feels, Sanchez might as well print business cards with that saying.
Butler’s concern is for good reason.
Sanchez is back on the volleyball court after a two-year absence in which she had surgeries on both hips. Sanchez said she has a condition that weakens the muscles and ligaments attached to her hips and leads to tears, but she played for about five years before the pain became too much in 2017 and stopped playing while she was at Santa Fe High.
“It got to the point where, if I went really hard [at practice or at matches], I couldn’t walk the next day,” Sanchez said.
Believing her playing career was over, Sanchez transferred to Monte del Sol and had two surgeries last year to repair the damage. When she recovered more quickly than her doctor anticipated, a window of opportunity opened. Sanchez said her doctor told her that the chances of suffering a tear again are high, but the decision to play was up to her.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I get to play again,’ ” Sanchez said with a smile.
However, the pain still remains. Sanchez rates it a consistent 6 on a scale of 1 to 10, and she takes vitamin supplements — or “gummies,” as Butler calls them — to offset some of the deficiencies she has.
It is why Butler is always asking her how she feels. Despite what Sanchez tells her coach, Butler is always looking at her face.
“To see how much she is grimacing,” Butler said. “In practice, sometimes I’ll take her out of a drill, but she hates that. She just tells me, ‘No, I’m fine. Don’t take me out of the drill!’ Sometimes, I have to tell her, ‘I just need to talk to you.’ She doesn’t show [pain] very often, but that’s what I have to monitor.”
But Sanchez just wants to play, because it’s the sport she fell in love with when she was in fifth grade. She recognizes that she is getting a second chance that a lot of people in her position probably wouldn’t get, and she wants to finish her
volleyball career on her terms. However, she also is aware of the risk she is taking.
“I’m like, ‘I gotta go, I gotta do this. This is my last shot,’ ” Sanchez said. “But I do have to do certain things different than other girls, so I have to keep that in mind.”
Butler sees it in Sanchez’s ability to move forward to dig hits or reach for errant passes from her teammates. Butler has implored her to ask for help in getting to those balls so that Sanchez doesn’t hurt herself.
However, Butler recognized that Sanchez’s setting skills stood out with the team, which is why she put her in that position — even if it meant Sanchez might chase a bad pass every now and then.
“She’s got such good hands,” Butler said. “The thing is, we don’t have anybody in that setting spot, and that’s the other reason I am worried. She is our only setter, and we’re not practicing anyone else at the varsity level at that spot.”
Still, Sanchez has been a settling influence on a Lady Dragons team that is off to a surprising 5-1 start before getting swept by Pecos on Wednesday. She is averaging
24 assists per match and helped Monte del Sol equal its win total from last season. Butler said the team paid Sanchez the biggest compliment when she was voted the team captain before the season began.
Sanchez said her teammates accepted her with open arms, and helped her learn the system as she got herself back into playing shape.
“They made it real easy to come back,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez added that her struggles to play gave her a different perspective when she returned. Before, she brooded about bad performances or missed assignments. This time around, Sanchez said she shrugs off her mistakes, as well as those of her teammates and simply focuses on the next point.
“Now, it’s not a big deal,” Sanchez said. “We’re good. Let’s focus on the next play. Or even losing. I feel like, ‘We played. At least we were out there.’ ”
She knows its better than the alternative, which is watching from the sidelines, wishing to be out on the court.
It’s why she always tells her coach she’s fine.
But thanks for asking.