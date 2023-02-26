Monte del Sol senior Kevin Enriquez might have seen his prep basketball career end after the Dragons failed to make the Class 2A State Tournament, but he ended it on a high note.

With his 19-point performance in a 55-38 loss to Academy for Technology and the Classics in the District 2-2A Tournament semifinals, Enriquez finished his career with a school-record 1,618 points over five seasons. He also set the school record for most points in a game earlier this year when he dropped 47 points on Native American Community Academy on Jan. 28.

He also will make a mark in the state record books, especially with his perimeter shooting. He finished the season with 130 3-pointers, which should be good for fifth best in state history — just one behind Albuquerque La Cueva's Bryce Alford, who played collegiately at UCLA. Enriquez finished his career with 284 3s, which is three more than Alford. Also, his 26-point first quarter against NACA was the fourth-best single-quarter performance in state history.