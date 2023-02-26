Monte del Sol senior Kevin Enriquez might have seen his prep basketball career end after the Dragons failed to make the Class 2A State Tournament, but he ended it on a high note.
With his 19-point performance in a 55-38 loss to Academy for Technology and the Classics in the District 2-2A Tournament semifinals, Enriquez finished his career with a school-record 1,618 points over five seasons. He also set the school record for most points in a game earlier this year when he dropped 47 points on Native American Community Academy on Jan. 28.
He also will make a mark in the state record books, especially with his perimeter shooting. He finished the season with 130 3-pointers, which should be good for fifth best in state history — just one behind Albuquerque La Cueva's Bryce Alford, who played collegiately at UCLA. Enriquez finished his career with 284 3s, which is three more than Alford. Also, his 26-point first quarter against NACA was the fourth-best single-quarter performance in state history.
That should be made official at the completion of the season, as Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said he submitted the information and supporting documentation to the New Mexico Activities Association.
Enriquez and the Dragons finished with a 15-15 record and a 5-5 2-2A mark, good for fourth place.
Capital assistant tennis coach Bruce Cottrell is making a call for prospective players interested in the sport for the spring season. Cottrell said the team practices at the school's tennis courts Monday through Friday, starting at 4:15 p.m.
While the winter sports are winding down, the spring sports are just kicking off their seasons. Cottrell said the Jaguars are looking to expand their rosters with the bulk of the season on the horizon in March and April.
"All I ask of them is to just give it a week to see how they like it," Cottrell said.
It's a tradition that is not readily known, but Midtown Bistro will honor the city's boys basketball teams that advance to their respective class' state tournament field with celebratory lunches starting Monday.
Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said the restaurant has done it for the teams at Santa Fe High and Capital for the past several years, but this year's list will be expanded.
Santa Fe High and Santa Fe Indian School will attend the restaurant Monday, with St. Michael's and ATC taking their turns Tuesday and Capital finishing the list Wednesday afternoon.