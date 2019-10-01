Pedro Chavez was a soccer player in search of a program.
He wasn’t going to find it in Española.
When Chavez was a freshman at McCurdy School in 2016, he found himself in a quandary. The school did not have a soccer team, and neither did Española Valley High School — the public school option afforded by the New Mexico Activities Association’s bylaws that he could have chosen because McCurdy didn’t have the sport. Instead, he ran cross-country and played soccer on Sundays in Santa Fe.
“I’d come over and play in a Sunday league with the men,” Chavez said. “That’s all I could do. It was frustrating because I had played club [games] in Albuquerque and everyone there played for their school, and that’s what I wanted to do.”
Instead of pining for the opportunity, Chavez gave himself the chance when he transferred to Monte del Sol. While he had to forego most of his sophomore year because of the NMAA’s transfer rules, Chavez made the most of his change of scenery.
Now a senior, Chavez is a starting midfielder and team captain for the 8-3 Dragons, who are ranked third in Class 1A/3A in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll. His ability to score, pass and be a leader has made him an invaluable part of Monte del Sol’s team, and he showed why Tuesday in a District 1-1A/3A match against the co-op Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf team at Alto Field.
Chavez had two goals and a pair of assists in an 8-0 win that improved the Dragons to 2-0 in district. That upped his season total to 14 goals and 10 assists, which leads the team in both categories. Monte del Sol’s first-year head coach Victor Martin Gonzales said Chavez has all of the intangibles that make him a good leader.
“Pedro brings to this team everything,” Gonzales said. “It’s not just outside the field; it’s inside, too. He’s like my second coach.”
Chavez, though, said he wasn’t looking to make that kind of an impact. All he wanted to do was play soccer with his friends. Chavez had competed alongside junior midfielder Axel Lozoya as well as twins Joel and Noel Puentes since he was 5.
“That was the main reason I came here, instead of Santa Fe High and Capital,” Chavez said. “I knew people from here, and they said it was fun. And they weren’t wrong.”
The fun began late in his sophomore year, as Chavez played in the final three matches of the 2017 season and Monte del Sol won two of them. It was the precursor to a turnaround in 2018 in which the Dragons went 14-4-1, won the team’s first district title and reached the state semifinals.
Still, fun sometimes had to take a backseat, especially with getting to know a new coach. As the Monte del Sol team adjusted from former coach Fritz Rothdach to Gonzales, it struggled with some of the concepts Gonzales wanted to introduce. Specifically, it was his desire to change the Dragons’ style of play from one that incorporated a lot of dribbling and one-on-one play to more of a European-style that emphasized more passing, which Gonzales, who is from Spain, was more accustomed with.
While Monte del Sol got off to a strong 3-0 start, the clashing of styles was apparent.
With the midfield, we have a lot of potential, but in the end we have to pass the ball,” Gonzales said. “With the Mexican style, it’s completely different. But if you make the ball run, you don’t have to run with the ball. The other team does, though.”
It came to a head in a nondistrict match at Taos, a dominating 7-1 win as the Tigers did everything Gonzales wanted his team to do. As the Dragons started to hang their heads and lose their focus, Chavez remained steadfast in playing hard to the bitter end.
“We lose the ball in the middle of the field, and everyone is watching it,” Gonzales said. “But Pedro went to the ball and he stole it. That is the passion that he brings to the team.”
Transformation began, although Monte del Sol struggled through losses to Capital and 1A/3A’s Socorro in a three-match stretch. However, a 3-2 win over Hatch Valley on the final day of the Ben Kivitz Sandia Prep Tournament in Albuquerque on Sept. 21 saw a turnaround.
Since then, Monte del Sol has won three in a row by a combined score of 26-0. That included a 9-0 whitewashing of Las Vegas Robertson, the team that beat the Dragons in the 1A/3A semifinals in November, at home on Sept. 28. That Monte del Sol is doing it with passing has been the most encouraging part of its recent play.
Against the Wild Wolves, six of the Dragons’ goals were assisted — which is more in line with what Gonzales wants to see.
“We’ve been working hard on that through the season, and even in the offseason, trying to move the ball the ball around more,” Chavez said. “That works for us if we pass the ball more. We have the ball most of the time, so we don’t have to play that much defense. [Gonzales] likes it when we pass it, and that’s what we wants.”
For a player who is happy to be playing at all, Chavez is willing to spread the wealth — and the ball — around the field.