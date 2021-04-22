Girls basketball
Monte del Sol 25, Tierra Encantada 11
What happened: Scoring just 25 points in a basketball game isn't a problem when you play the kind of defense the Dragons (2-5) did on Thursday night at Christian Life. The win completes a season sweep of the Alarcranes (1-4), both when Monte's defense held them to just 11 points.
Key players: Daisy Ortiz had 10 points and seven steals to lead the Dragons, while Araceli Pena had six points and four steals. Gabriela Rosas, a 5-foot-4 junior, grabbed a game-high six rebounds but it was the play of Jamie Lujan that was special. Having never played basketball before this season, she had a solid night with five rebounds and two points.
Up next: Monte del Sol travels to ATC on Saturday; Tierra Encantada is home to Estancia that same day.
Softball
St. Michael's 6, East Mountain 0 (game 1)
St. Michael's 13, East Mountain 2 (game 2)
What happened: Playing their first game since 2019, the Lady Horsemen got the season-opening sweep at home despite missing five key players who are still on the St. Michael's basketball team. "I felt like I hadn't coached a game in forever," said Lady Horsemen coach Joe Alvarez. "I was up all night the night before thinking about it." Turns out he should've gotten some sleep as his team was in control the entire time.
Key players: Athena Archuleta and Mariah Valdez both went 3-for-6 with a double in the two games. Archuleta drove in six runs and scored three times while Valdez had three RBI. Mia Duran added four hits in the two games. Valdez was the winning pitcher in the opener, fanning 11 batters and allowing four hits. Archuleta got the win in the second gamee, giving up seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Up next: St. Michael's will host Bernalillo next Wednesday.
