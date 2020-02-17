Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 75, Tierra Encantada 45
What happened: The Dragons worked on correcting their mistakes in a Feb. 12 loss to McCurdy and it showed in a District 2-2A game Monday in Christian Life Academy. Monte del Sol took control of the game in the second and third quarters, as it held the Alacranes to 13 combined points to turn a 20-13 lead into a 60-26 margin heading into the fourth.
Standouts: Brayan Roybal led Monte del Sol with 15 points, while Kevin Enriquez and Luciano Valles each added 14. Ivan Morales chipped in with 10. Tierra Encantada had Nathaniel Ortiz score 22 points and Anthony Xia had 10.
What’s next: The Dragons (12-12 overall, 5-1 in 2-2A) have their regular-season home finale Tuesday against Academy for Technology and the Classics. Tierra Encantada (3-15, 1-5) plays host to McCurdy on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Monte del Sol 33, Tierra Encantada 32
What happened: Araceli Peña came up big for the Lady Dragons. Not only did she have a game-high 16 points, but she hit a pair of free throws late in the game to put Monte del Sol ahead for good. The Lady Dragons were also strong on the glass, as they had 36 rebounds for the night and 14 came on the offensive end. The only downside was ball-handling, as they had 35 turnovers that helped keep the Lady Alacranes in the game.
Standouts: Peña received help from Daisy Ortiz, who had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jasmyn Chacon grabbed seven rebounds to lead Monte del Sol. Tierra Encantada had Maylin Hernandez score 10 points.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons (3-17, 3-3) take on Academy for Technology and the Classics for their final home game Tuesday. Tierra Encantada plays host to McCurdy on Tuesday.
