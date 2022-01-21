A day after Ralph Casaus made his return to the sidelines, he is back in COVID-19 quarantine.
Casaus, the head boys basketball coach at Monte del Sol, said Friday morning he tested positive for COVID-19 the day after resuming his coaching duties. He spent three days in quarantine after being a close contact of his wife, whom tested positive Monday, but Casaus was on the sidelines for Thursday's nondistrict game against Santa Fe Waldorf after getting clearance from school officials, he said.
As a result, the team will halt activity for the weekend until players can get tested Monday, Casaus said. It came at the same time Monte del Sol's District 2-2A boys/girls doubleheader at home against Native American Community Academy was postponed when the Albuquerque-based charter school went into remote learning until Feb. 7.
In an announcement on the school's web site, it said athletic activity will be halted until in-person learning resumes next month or when "the safety of gathering in close proximity is no longer a heavy risk to our student-athlete population."
