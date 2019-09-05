Boys soccer
Monte del Sol 4, St. Michael’s 3
What happened: The Dragons opened the season Thursday in dramatic fashion, scoring the winning goal in the final minute. The goal staved off a Horsemen rally from a 3-0 deficit after the opening minute of the second half. The Horsemen scored behind a pair of goals from sophomore Oliver Rosales in the final 14 minutes and a goal from Wesley Graham.
“I believe that was the best team we’ve seen so far,” Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert said.
Standouts: Rosales’ led the St. Michael’s attack with a pair of goals. Monte del Sol goalkeeper Noel Puentes had a couple of saves, including one from his knees to prevent a goal just before the half.
What’s next: The Horsemen (3-2-1) play at Capital on Sept. 17. Monte del Sol has its home opener Tuesday against East Mountain.
Santa Fe High 6, Moriarty 0
What happened: No need for overtime for the Demons a day after playing 100 minutes in a 1-1 tie Wednesday at Taos. Kiran Smelser scored four first-half goals before calling it a night, and sophomore Jack Joseph had his first varsity goal in the second half. Santa Fe High had to dig deep into its subvarsity since it only had 14 healthy varsity players, but the second half allowed those “swing” players significant playing time to rest some of the starters.
Standouts: Smelser upped his season total to eight goals in four matches. The Demons head coach highlighted the iron-man effort of Shane Monson, who played every varsity minute the past two days and a half of the JV match against the Pintos.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (2-0-2) heads to the Albuquerque Academy Invitational on Sept. 12 to play Hobbs.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Abq. Del Norte 0
What happened: The Lady Knights missed a chance at taking the opening game. They five missed serves, which allowed the Elkettes to win 25-23. Pojoaque controlled the rest of the match and won the last two games, 25-17, 25-13, in Albuquerque. Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said the Elkettes’ blocking was much improved from Tuesday’s four-game loss to Las Vegas Robertson. Alicia Quintana had five blocks.
“We had a lot of missed blocks [against Robertson] that could have changed a set or two,” Rodriguez said. “We were better today.”
Standouts: Ayanna Aguirre had 33 assists to lead an improved Pojoaque offense. Leah Trujillo and Espe Torres benefited with 12 kills each. Adrianna Rodriguez and Mikayla Padilla picked up 16 digs.
What’s next: Pojoaque comes to Santa Fe on Tuesday to play Capital.
Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 4, Moriarty 0
What happened: The Phoenix continued their star turn by improving to 3-0 with a convincing win over the Lady Pintos at the Santa Fe Downs. How significant is this win? Well, the past three matchups between the teams went Moriarty’s way by a combined 27-1 margin, with two 10-goal mercy-rule contests.
Standouts: It was a balanced effort by ATC, as four players scored goals. Kimberly Garcia opened with a goal just outside the penalty box and Lily Rittmeyer added a similar-looking goal just before halftime.
What’s next: The Phoenix head to Santa Fe Indian School on Saturday in a rematch of last week’s 4-0 win by ATC.