On any given Tuesday evening at Gracie Barra Santa Fe gym, you’ll find Jerome Rivera, 24, sparring with Josiah Reyes. Even though Reyes, at 32, is the older of the two, Rivera has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, boxing and kickboxing — collectively known as mixed martial arts — for a few years longer. Their activity, what may seem like mere child’s play to an outsider, is providing the right framework — borne of dedication, hard work and camaraderie — that can turn average athletes into world-renowned competitors.
Rivera of Santa Fe and Reyes of Silver City take turns sparring, grappling and executing drills where they critique each other on jabs, strikes and kicks, as well as other forms of self-defense while the 1997 Third Eye Blind song “Can I Graduate” blasts through the loudspeakers. Periodically the two, who behave very much like brothers, take turns duking it out in an eight-sided, regulation-sized cage — the “octagon,” as it’s colloquially called — where they fine-tune their techniques. They both have dreams of achieving great success in the highly competitive world of MMA, and this is one of their proving grounds along the way.
What are the odds that a pair of mixed martial arts phenoms can make it to the big stage? And would they have to leave New Mexico to achieve that level of national success?
Both have achieved a fair amount of success in the region already. Rivera fought in the co-main event for LFA 80, which descended on Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque in mid-January. Reyes had a bout in that contest, too. Both won with impressive submission victories — Rivera in the second round with a triangle chokehold, Reyes with a rear naked chokehold in the first. Now, talent scouts are taking notice of the two with great interest. Rivera’s record stands at 9-2; Reyes is 2-0.
“We have all the resources to be world champions,” Rivera said.
Rivera, who uses the fight moniker “Renegade,” has had quite a few setbacks in the years leading up to the Legacy Fight Alliance competition. During a May 2018 fight in Vail, Colo., Rivera suffered a dislocated elbow and a small fracture on his radial bone. The harrowing scene unfolded in front of an audience. Rivera was seen holding his elbow while the rest of his forearm lay dangling like a dog’s tail suddenly gone lame. In February 2019, just 9 months later, Rivera was back in the cage, fighting his heart out at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino near Santa Fe. He won.
Rivera signed with Iridium Sports Agency, an athlete management company based in Selma, Calif., prior to LFA 80. Iridium represents close to 100 MMA fighters, about half of whom have been inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC, among the crème de la crème of mixed martial arts fighters in the United States.
“We’ve been following Jerome’s career for a while,” Jason House, Iridium’s CEO and lead agent, said by phone. “He’s a good human being. It’s important to us that we look at an athlete’s character first. He fits our culture.” Other factors that convinced Iridium of Rivera’s success include his coaching staff — among them Joshua Montoya, 30, his manager; strength and conditioning coach David Padilla, owner of Santa Fe Athletic Co.; and a tight-knit community of fighters who surround him, including up-and-coming Reyes, aka “The Silver City Strangler.”
Iridium was unwilling to comment about bouts it has lined up for Rivera, only suggesting that information about new contests “should be announced soon.” House stated that there is a high likelihood of Rivera being inducted into the UFC soon as well. “We will see him there in the near future,” House said with confidence.
Effective management of fighters’ time, diet, resources and activities seems to be par for the course on the path to greatness. “I’m the one who oversees everything,” Montoya said. “I get to decide what they need to work on so that they can progress in careers.” Montoya possesses an Orwellian, “Big Brother” knack for keeping both of his fighter offspring, Rivera and Reyes, in line.
“Since the fifth grade, I’ve been obsessed with watching the UFC,” Rivera said. “Between ages 14 and 16, I was going through a critical phase in my life that was either going to make or break me.”
At 16, he started learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he met Montoya shortly after that. “Josh has been a big brother, best friend, training partner and somewhat of a father figure even though he’s only six years older than me.”
Montoya says that he noticed right away that Rivera possessed the type of moral rectitude to be a disciplined fighter, but he had a concern about the people Rivera was spending time with. “The people he was hanging around … they weren’t the greatest people. I could just tell that there was no incentive among his crew to do anything with their lives.”
Rivera also spoke highly of his strength coach, David Padilla, crediting him with infusing his workouts with science-based conditioning tactics that were lacking in his self-formulated training previously. “He’s definitely a big piece of the puzzle that was missing in my training game,” Rivera said.
“I’ve been working with Jerome for five or six years, and Josiah just started with us,” Padilla said. “During training, it’s two to three times a week,” he said of their workout frequency. He believes that the key to the fighters’ success is their determination. “They don’t miss days when they are in camp,” referring to the intense 3-month training period leading up to a fight. “It’s all business for them.”
One of the greatest rewards for Montoya, himself a former competitive MMA fighter, is to see the cycle of commitment and dedication he has bestowed upon his fighter-siblings come full circle. “We need to have a good impact on the people we meet along this journey, and we have to do the right thing even when no one else is looking,” he said. And it’s clear that both Reyes and Rivera have taken those words to heart, for it seems to filter through just about everything the two fighters do inside and outside of the gym.
It’s clear from speaking to Montoya that he has done more than his fair share of character building for both Rivera and Reyes, with great results.
Reyes recalls with great enthusiasm about the moment when he started working with Montoya as a coach and later Rivera as a sparring partner. “Josh could tell that I had a hunger to learn,” Reyes said of Montoya. When recalling the moment he started working with Rivera: “I was just new to striking. He was quite skilled by then. I was so nervous when I worked with Jerome.”
Within a year’s time, Reyes had participated in two amateur fights. By May 2018, Reyes was part of the LFA tribe, going to Vail to compete with Rivera. Reyes competed in four contests throughout 2018 and, in late 2019, he made his professional debut. LFA 80 was his second professional contest.
Since Reyes joined the team, Rivera said, “I’ve seen him go from being a timid jiu-jitsu guy with no striking skills to a Muay Thai and MMA killer who is constantly pushing me every day.”
Reyes and Rivera have since starting teaching mixed martial arts to a new generation in Santa Fe, and a few other fighters have joined their sparring tribe, all seeking the same level of success borne of hard work, inner strength and sheer drive. Jess Martinez, 26, of Santa Fe a former competitive high school wrestler with a 6-0 record, is one of them. And so is Nico Delesalle, 24, who grew up in Atlanta and joined the motley crew just a few months ago.
Rivera, Montoya, Padilla and House all believe the same thing — that Rivera has the right kind of support, framework and discipline to make it in the big leagues. House was emphatic that Rivera has all the resources he needs in New Mexico to rise through the ranks of professional mixed martial arts. Reyes stands poised to follow in his footsteps. And there may be a few others, a type of dynasty in a corner of the country virtually unknown to the UFC.
It may be a forgone conclusion that Santa Fe is not historically known as a breeding ground for mixed martial arts fighters. The trajectory for Rivera and Reyes, however, seems to speak to something entirely different.
