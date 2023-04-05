032523 jw jag softball1.jpg

Jaguars baserunner Annica Montoya beats the tag by Highland catcher Myra Ortega at home during a March 25 game at Capital. The Jaguars won 22-3. Capital is off to its best start in decades with a 12-2 record.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Experience need not apply for the Capital softball program.

The credo by which Lady Jaguars head coach Dennis Hernandez abides is simple: His best nine players will play on the field.

“The best players play,” Hernandez said. And historically, that means starting eighth graders and freshmen.

032523 jw jag softball2.jpg

Jaguars pitcher Layla Toya throws against Highland during a March 25 game at Capital. The Jaguars won 22-3.
032523 jw jag softball3.jpg

Jaguars shortstop Jadyn Padilla fields a ball during practice Wednesday at Capital. Capital is off to its best start in decades with a 12-2 record.
032523 jw jag softball4.jpg

Jaguars outfielder Layla Cintron is congratulated by coach Dennis Hernandez for a dive ball catch during practice Wednesday at Capital.