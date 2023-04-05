Experience need not apply for the Capital softball program.
The credo by which Lady Jaguars head coach Dennis Hernandez abides is simple: His best nine players will play on the field.
“The best players play,” Hernandez said. And historically, that means starting eighth graders and freshmen.
“If they earn the spot, they get the spot,” he said.
That approach has created a program with a well-balanced roster relying just as much on seniors (Athena Grimley, Anika Rodriguez, for example) as it does on underclassmen and even eighth graders (like sophomores Jadyn Padilla and eighth grader Harmony Roybal). That concoction has Capital on the cusp of a breakthrough season the program has been building toward for the past six seasons under Hernandez.
Capital’s 12-2 record is the program’s best this century. This weekend will provide the Lady Jaguars’ biggest challenge yet when they head to Bulldog City to play Albuquerque High for a District 5-5A doubleheader that could determine the district champion.
A sweep would put the Lady Jaguars in a position to reach the postseason for the first time since 2006, but they have hopes that a top-two finish will be enough to get them into the Class 5A bracket.
“It would mean a lot because I’ve never made it to state,” said Capital senior pitcher/outfielder Athena Grimley, who transferred from Santa Fe Indian School when she was a junior. “This is my first real season here, but I’ve really enjoyed playing.”
The Lady Jaguars have had an offense that provides plenty of run support, having averaged at least eight runs per game over the past three years. This year’s edition is scoring 14.4 runs per contest and reached double figures in all but three games so far.
Four starters are hitting over .500, with the sophomore Padilla leading the way with a .571 average. She also is tied with junior Layla Toya for the team lead in home runs with two and has driven in 18 runs. Five Lady Jaguars have at least 18 RBIs, showing the depth they have in run producers.
But Capital also has plenty of speed, averaging four stolen bases per game, and seven have at least four. It’s a versatility that makes the offense even more potent.
Hernandez and Toya credit the coaching staff, as there are eight assistants under the head coach, for helping develop well-rounded players.
“They’re very good at reaching out to us and correcting our mistakes and giving us advice on how to improve,” Toya said. “Having this big of a variety up and down the lineup is great because we have girls who are extremely fast. Even some of our fast girls are power hitters.”
Hernandez said the pitching and defense have improved significantly. It shows in the number of unearned runs the Lady Jaguars are surrendering. Of the 179 runs the Lady Jaguars gave up in 2022, 61 were unearned.
So far this season, Capital has just 32 unearned runs and 13 of those came in the last three games.
“I feel like I can rely on the defense to back me up,” Grimley said. “I know that my defense will work when there’s balls on the ground. And I know that the offense will also help us by just scoring runs. I feel like I’ve gotten more accurate in the [pitching] circle and am definitely more confident.”
Grimley has been the ace for the past couple of seasons, but she returned Monday after a two-week absence due to a personal matter. Her absence gave Hernandez a chance to use more arms, especially as he eyes the 2024 season without Grimley.
Padilla and Toya saw significant action in the circle during that span, with some good results. Padilla fired a one-hitter in a 17-2 win over Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday to open District 5-5A play.
Toya followed with an uneven performance in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Lady Ravens, allowing eight hits and six walks in an 18-8 win. However, only five of the runs she surrendered were earned, but she said it was a good experience since she will be one of the returners Hernandez will turn to next year.
“I give a lot of applause to Athena because it’s a hard spot and you have to be mentally tough,” Toya said. “Even if things aren’t going your way, you just need to focus on the next batter. I think I put in a lot more work when she was gone and I think I did pretty good.”
While Capital has gotten better at controlling the aspects of the game it can control, what it can’t do is help improve its playoff chances. Despite the shining record, the Lady Jaguars are ranked 18th in the most recent MaxPreps.com Class 5A rankings, which are used by the New Mexico Activities Association to select and seed teams for the state tournament.
The biggest issue is the schedule, as Capital has only beaten one team with a winning record, but Rio Grande fell to 8-8 after getting swept by the Lady Jaguars. The two losses came to a 10-6 Albuquerque St. Pius X team and the 15-3 Albuquerque Cibola Lady Cougars.
Hernandez said the only way Capital can improve its standing is to beat its district foes and hope it helps them move up the 5A pecking order.
“Softball in 5A is just great, and that’s no disrespect to the 4A and 3A teams we’ve played,” Hernandez said. “There are some great programs out there, but once you get down to that 5A level, it’s a hard, hard level. We gotta earn everything we get.”