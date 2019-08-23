Little things mean everything.
They distinguish teams struggling to find their way out of the abyss and those who know how to handle big moments. Little things have defined the Las Vegas Robertson Cardinals on the football field — to the tune of three state titles and eight championship game appearances over the last 14 years. They defined the Santa Fe High Demons on Friday night, as members of the upstart team tried to land crushing blows but ended up falling on their faces.
Despite having the ball six times in Robertson territory, Santa Fe High failed to convert any of those opportunities. The Cardinals, meanwhile, crossed the 50-yard line twice on a tough-as-nails Demons defense, but only scored once.
That was enough to secure a 6-0 win at Ivan Head Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Statistically, Santa Fe High had 156 yards of total offense to Robertson’s 132, and Demons quarterback Luc Jaramillo ran for 70 yards and threw for another 68. The Demons moved the ball efficiently to have a chance to score. But little things cost them that vital score to boost confidence and perhaps seal a win.
“We missed snaps, we missed blocks, we fumbled,” Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said. “We had the wrong personnel sometimes. We drop a ball in the end zone. I think naturally, anxiety builds up. When that anxiety builds up with teenagers, everyone gets discombobulated at times.”
Robertson’s one significant drive — 10-play, 92-yard march that culminated in sophomore Matthew Gonzales’ 7-yard touchdown pass. Tight end Julius Vaughn scored with 8 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half. Even though Robertson missed the extra point, that 6-point lead stood firm against the Demons’ onslaught.
“They [the Demons] all came in, and I just got out of the pocket and he put his hand up,” said Gonzales, a 5-foot-5 sophomore. “I just threw it up and he has to go get it.”
The game looked promising for Santa Fe High, a team that has just two wins in the last five years, but played against type.
The Demons drove to the Robertson 36-yard line when a bad shotgun snap never made it to Jaramillo, and the Cardinals recovered at the Robertson 40. That was the first of six fumbles Santa Fe High had, losing three.
Jaramillo also threw a crushing interception to Gonzales, who played cornerback, in the fourth quarter when the Demons were at the Cardinals 33. It capped a day in which Gonzales went from backup quarterback to the primary signal-caller after a quarter.
While the Cardinals offense didn’t do much, it did enough. Gonzales ran for 25 yards on Robertson’s final drive and gobbled up two first downs to run out the final 5:33.
It was another sign of a team that knows how to win taking advantage of a squad struggling to learn the concept.
“That’s our style of football,” Gonzales said. “We run the football and we run it very well. We were just running what we’re taught, and it worked well.”
The Demons were their own worst enemy. The second drive of the game saw Jaramillo throw to a wide-open Zach Martinez
in the end zone — except Martinez dropped the ball. Drive No. 3 ended at the Cardinals’
8 yard line when Elijah Martinez couldn’t hold on to the ball when Cardinals linebacker Santiago Gonzales hit him and linebacker Isaiah Estrada recovered it.
“Everybody needs work,” Elijah Martinez said. “Nobody’s perfect. We’re just going to keep working at it and hopefully this season is going to be a lot better than the previous.”
Perhaps the most perplexing series of events came in the fourth quarter as Santa Fe High reached the Robertson 3. Two of the next three plays were fumbles that the Demons fell on and they committed an illegal substitution that pushed the ball to the 10.
The drive fizzled when Jaramillo couldn’t handle a low snap and fell on the ball at the Robertson 14.
It was merely a sign that Robertson is a team that knows how to handle big moments, while Santa Fe High is still learning how to settle down.