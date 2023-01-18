ALBUQUERQUE — Not all margins of error are the same.
For the Capital Jaguars, it might be close to nil.
The fourth quarter of their District 5-5A boys basketball opener at Albuquerque Rio Grande reinforced that notion. The Jaguars spent the start and the end of the game climbing out of holes, but missed when opportunities presented themselves.
The Ravens, playing their first home district game since Feb. 19, 2020, rode the coattails of Jonah Lopez’s 32-point performance to pull out a 60-58 win Wednesday night.
Capital (11-5 overall, 0-1 in 5-5A) was so close to getting a coveted road win against a team that harbors state tournament aspirations. The Jaguars did a lot right, like hitting five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally from deficits of 48-43 and 54-49 and tying the score at 58-all when Santiago Bencomo drained a triple from the left wing with 18 seconds left in the game.
But there were points left on the court, such as a pair of crucial turnovers when Capital had a chance to tie, including a backcourt violation on its penultimate possession when Bencomo sailed a pass to Izaya Sanchez-Valencia past the half-court line.
Or Isaac Ortega missing three of four free throws with 29 seconds on the clock and Capital trailing 57-54.
Or Sanchez-Valencia not getting off a desperation shot at the buzzer that could have won the game. For a scrappy, undersized team like the Jaguars, missing those chances are like death by a thousand paper cuts.
“If we get the shot we want or the stop we need to get and it doesn’t work out, then that’s OK,” Capital head coach Ben Gomez said. “If they hit the shot, they hit the shot. But we can’t bail them out.”
Aside from a nine-minute stretch split almost evenly between the start of the first quarter and the first half of the fourth quarter, Capital more than held its own against the Ravens (8-6, 1-0). The Jaguars’ group effort on defense limited 6-foot-5 junior post Santiago Gonzales to just eight points and forced much of the offensive attention to Lopez, a 6-2 guard who is hard to stop.
After a relatively quiet first quarter, Lopez scored 16 points in the second and third to carry the Ravens. At one point, he scored 13 straight to keep Rio Grande within shouting distance of Capital.
The duo of Sanchez-Valencia and Ortega combined for 37 points to lead the charge for the Jaguars, with Ortega leading the team with 22 points on the strength of five 3s. Two of the perimeter shots came in a closing 12-4 burst to end the first quarter that erased an early 10-2 deficit and knotted the score at 14-all.
“We were trying to do the best that we could, especially after starting the first quarter slow,” Sanchez-Valencia said. “The fourth quarter came and we were trying to pick up the pace that we didn’t have in the first, but we should have started off like that in the first.”
When Eli Dominguez hit the first of two free throws with 1:13 left in the first half, Capital had a 24-21 lead. But a disturbing pattern emerged in how Capital closed out quarters. The Ravens scored six of the last six points in the second, with Lopez hitting a 15-footer with Sanchez-Valencia in his face to give his team a 27-25 lead at the break.
He drained a 22-foot triple with 1:19 left in the third that trimmed a 38-34 Capital edge to 38-37. He scored six of the Ravens’ first seven points in the closing quarter, and when Isaiah Lucero hit a 3 from the top of the key, the Ravens led 48-43 with 4:19 left.
The only answer the Jaguars could muster were perimeter shots, but they were 5-for-6 down the stretch. An Ortega 3 cut the margin to 54-52 with 1:55 left, but he committed a turnover after Capital forced a Ravens miss on their ensuring possession.
Then, he had a chance to tie the score at 57-all when he was fouled on a corner 3 with 29 seconds left.
Ortega received four chances at the stripe, thanks to an indecisive Jacob Chavez trying to take a spot along the key when Ortega received the ball from the official on his second attempt — which prompted a lane violation. But Ortega hit the back iron three times before connecting on his final attempt to make it 57-55.
“Opportunities like that can change the game,” Ortega said. “You make free throws and hit big shots, get the ball to the right person and all that stuff, but it just didn’t happen tonight.”
When Capital tied the score on Bencomo’s triple, Ortega was called for a foul on Lopez at the top of the key. Lopez provided the final margin by hitting his two shots from the stripe with 10.8 seconds.
While a chance for a big road win was missed, Gomez said the goal now is to protect the home court. That begins Saturday against Albuquerque High.
“All we can ask for is a chance,” Gomez said. “And then make something happen.”
It almost did against the Ravens.