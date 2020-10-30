Funny story about Kameron Miller’s hair.
If you were allowed to sit in the stands and watch a college football game, one of the first things you notice about the Las Cruces native is the curly brown locks flowing from all sides of his helmet. Those strands, he said, have been earned, cared for and given him a purpose.
“But really,” he admits, “it’s just one of those things where I was getting my hair cut every few weeks and putting $20 down every time. Once I got to college, I decided that money was better spent on other stuff, like food or something. I’ll get it trimmed to get rid of split ends, but the hair— it’s here to stay.”
Fair enough. The University of New Mexico senior will put his hair (and his skills) on the field Saturday night for the Lobos' football season opener against San Jose State. Just don’t look for him in his usual spot in the defensive backfield. Miller, the son of retired Las Cruces High coaching legend Jim Miller, has moved a little closer to the fray to become a starting linebacker.
During his playing days in Las Cruces, Miller was a star quarterback and defensive back. He gave up on offense when he was recruited to UNM, devoting his time to playing safety.
“I really saw myself playing more defense than offense at this level anyway,” Miller said. “It was an easy move once I got here because that’s just something I knew I had to do once I got here.”
The idea to switch positions had more to do with head coach Danny Gonzales and defensive coordinator Rocky Long than anything. Miller said the coaches approached him over the summer and suggested the move, saying it would benefit the team.
In Long’s famed 3-3-5 scheme, linebackers have room to roam and make decisions on the fly. They’re required to have more speed than bulk, relying on instinct and muscle memory.
Miller wanted in. He said he was more than happy to make the switch if it meant playing a bigger role in Long's defense. It's a scheme that transformed UNM's defense in the early 2000s and, later, at San Diego State's when Long was hired as head coach. Linebackers are at the core of the scheme.
Long made a career out of scrapping the traditional run-stuffers in the mold of Dick Butkus — muscular brutes with sundial foot speed and the bulk of an oak tree — in favor of fearless play, lateral quickness and the dual skills of dropping into coverage or crowding the line.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds — “Actually I’m up to 205 now,” Miller says — the player Gonzales describes as part of the heart and soul of his senior class is thrilled.
“Ever since the switch, I’ve never looked back and have enjoyed it every step of the way,” Miller said. “It’s different but it’s what it is now. I’m a linebacker.”
Miller said the best part of Long’s defense is its simplicity. Players aren’t required to think about zones or coverage. It’s an aggressive, attacking style that demands a fearless approach.
“It gives you a chance to fly around and make plays, not much thinking’s involved because you just go out there, fly around, hit people hard and run after the ball,” Miller said. “It really does allow you to not think and not be scared. It moves so fast you don’t have time for any of that. Play downhill, be aggressive, run to the ball and throw your body into ever tackle.”
Gonzales will be the first to admit that a full-on sprint, hat-on-ball approach might lead to some reckless play — particularly when the Lobos have gone as long as they have without playing a game or even practicing 11-on-11 in two weeks.
“What I want is guys flying to the ball, all 11 of them,” Gonzales said. “That might end up with one of our guys flying right through a tackle or missing a guy, but if all 11 players are sprinting to the ball like we coach them, one missed tackle will be followed by a bunch of other guys right there to make the play.”
The prospect of the team having its season shut down due to COVID-19 has made for an interesting, if not stressful, dynamic among the team, Miller said. The Lobos had eight player test positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 14, leading UNM to stop practice down for two days. State health guidelines have restricted practice to groups of no more than five ever since, and a virus spike forced UNM to cancel its Oct. 24 season opener at Colorado State.
“You know, tomorrow the governor could shut us down, and it’s on us to keep our right mindset,” Miller said. “Our 'want to' is there. We all love playing ball and we’re excited to see what comes next, but worrying about what the governor might do is something we can’t control. All we can do is control our attitude and, yeah, that’s kind of the thing with this team. We just focus on what we can see."
GAME NOTES
Saturday's game kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on FS1. ... The Lobos will be wearing silver helmets for the first time in five years, part of a switch that includes the new profile-view of the Lobos logo on the helmets' sides. ... Something fans can expect to see more often than not in Saturday's game? Dumb penalties and poor timing. It's all a lack of practice time, Gonzales said, adding that seeing a few illegal procedure calls or bad pass routes on offense wouldn't surprise him. ... You can also expect to see more of a vertical passing game. Gonzales said the Lobos will take, "six to eight deep shots," per game in an attempt to stretch the defense.
