Tavon Lozada lives right down the street from Midtown Bistro, but he never knew it until Tuesday.
“I”m literally like 30 seconds away, and I didn’t know it was here,” Lozada said.
The St. Michael’s senior post player might not have known the restaurant existed until he learned the Horsemen were holding a special team lunch there Tuesday, but all it took was one plate of pasta for him to become a fan.
He wasn’t alone in that assessment.
For most of this week, Midtown Bistro set up special lunches for five of the city’s boys teams and one girls squad that advanced to the state basketball tournament. For many players, it was the first time they had been to the restaurant.
Coordinated by co-owners Edmund Catanach and Angel Estrada, he reached out to the teams as a way of showing support to them as they embark on their postseason journeys.
The gesture has a special connection for Catanach, who played basketball at St. Michael’s and had sons who played for the Horsemen in the mid-2000s. He said he understands the long road the players and coaches took to get to this point, and he wanted to honor them for their hard work and dedication.
“The kids deserve it, they work hard,” Catanach said. “I remember when I was in high school and they did it for us, you know. It was just in the cafeteria, but it was something nice.”
Monday saw Santa Fe High and Santa Fe Indian School bring their boys teams, while St. Michael’s and Academy for Technology and the Classics boys took their turns Tuesday. The Capital boys will eat there Wednesday, and the ATC girls will have their lunch Thursday.
Catanach said these were the most team lunches the restaurant has done for the opening week of the state tournament.
For Santa Fe High and Capital’s programs, they have held state tournament meals at the restaurant for a while. Demons head coach Zack Cole said this was the seventh straight year the team has done it, while Capital has regularly done it since the restaurant opened in 2012.
Cole said the lunch is a way of making the state tournament a special time for the players. It was a big step up from the usual post-game meals at a fast-food restaurant.
“It magnifies our moment this first week,” Cole said. “It’s a long week in terms of preparation getting ready for your one game on the weekend. So, it fills this week up, it magnifies the moments, gets the kids excited. So, it’s always nice to see them have moments like this.”
Santa Fe Indian School head coach Jason Abeyta said it was the first time he had done this with the program, and felt it was good for some of his players to be in a social setting like a restaurant.
“It’s an eye-opener to these guys too,” Abeyta said. “There’s a lot of learning of being more outgoing and talkative. Native Americans can sometimes be very shy.”
SFIS senior Owen Pecos said he thought his coach was joking when he told them of the lunch, and didn’t realize he wasn’t until there was an announcement Monday morning excusing the basketball team from classes.
“I was like, ‘It’s during school hours,’ ” Pecos said. “So I didn’t believe him at first.”
The teams were ushered to a room separate from the main dining area. The menu had select items for the players and to choose from, like a green chile cheeseburger and pasta. They also got an appetizer of calamari and cake for dessert. The programs paid for the meals, but Catanach said they received a discount.
He added he was doing this during a big week for Midtown Bistro — it’s during the heart of the city’s Restaurant Week, in which restaurants promote special deals designed to attract new and existing customers.
“It’s the first year it came back in two years,” Catanach said. “So, my lunch is taking a little hit because I don’t offer a Restaurant Week lunch menu. But lunches are a little light, right now at this time [of the year].”
Estevan Martinez, a junior guard for ATC, said the lunch made a special week more memorable for he and his teammates. It the first time the Phoenix had a celebratory lunch because it was the program’s first time making it to the state tournament.
“It was pretty cool to have a fancy restaurant sponsor this,” Apodaca said.
Catanach added there was a business motive to his decision, but the gesture is still coming from the heart.
“The truth of the matter is, when you look at it from the bigger picture, these are future customers you know will become lawyers, they’ll become business people, they’ll become writers,” Catanach said. “And they’ll remember this.”