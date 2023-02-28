Tavon Lozada lives right down the street from Midtown Bistro, but he never knew it until Tuesday.

“I”m literally like 30 seconds away, and I didn’t know it was here,” Lozada said.

The St. Michael’s senior post player might not have known the restaurant existed until he learned the Horsemen were holding a special team lunch there Tuesday, but all it took was one plate of pasta for him to become a fan.