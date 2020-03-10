The stakes might have been slightly lower, many of the faces were different and there weren’t nearly the dramatics, but that didn’t make payback any less satisfying for the Mescalero Apache Lady Chiefs.
One year removed from a heartbreaking loss to Pecos in the Class 2A state girls basketball championship game, No. 2 Mescalero (26-3) exacted revenge on the seventh-seeded Lady Panthers (22-8) in a 59-41 quarterfinal victory Tuesday in the Santa Ana Star Center.
“It feels good. We were coming into this game, and we wanted revenge so bad,” said Fallon Velasquez, who finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Lady Chiefs. “We wanted Pecos so bad. We did all those 7 a.m. [practices] and we came in every morning — that [was] our goal. But now we have two more games.”
For Pecos, the emotions didn’t run nearly as high. For one, this is coach Bryan Gonzales’ first year on the Lady Panthers bench as head coach after replacing Ron Drake. Also, much of last season’s championship roster has changed.
“We have girls starting in positions and getting playing time that [we] really didn’t have last year,” Gonzales said. “We didn’t play into that hype. We just took it as another game that we had to win. It was a totally different team, different players in different roles and that was about it. Every game we played was the most important game of the season for us. That helped us get to where we were today.”
Last year, the Lady Chiefs had a chance to win a blue trophy but a missed free throw with 0.1 seconds remaining in regulation that sent the game into overtime and ultimately, allowed the Panthers to celebrate on the Pit hardwood. It was a particularly painful setback for Mescalero head coach Elmer Chavez, who has ties to Northern New Mexico as a former basketball coach for Santa Fe High girls and St. Michael’s boys.
“That game hurt last year. I couldn’t even drive back when we lost,” Chavez said. “It was a killer because we had the girl at the line to win it, and we didn’t get it done.
“I think we’ve improved a lot and I think we’re a tougher team. … It’s nice to beat that team again. It’s nice to advance. The name of the game is survival and advancing.”
The Lady Chiefs gradually wore down a short-handed Pecos squad that was without one of its two seniors after Sativa Herrera suffered a knee injury in the District 7-2A tournament. More significantly, the Lady Panthers struggled mightily on the offensive end.
Case in point: With 2:15 remaining in the first half, they had made just two field goals. Fortunately for Pecos, it was able to get to the foul line frequently enough to hang around.
“At the beginning, we came out a little tight, I think a little nervous,” Gonzales said. “We were a little tight on our shots.
That was an understatement. The Panthers went 0-14 from the floor in the first period, and while shooting improved from there, they still shot just 17 percent for the game. Still, thanks to a gritty trapping defense and the aforementioned foul shooting (Pecos went 21 for 30 at the charity stripe), the Panthers were still within 37-32 at at the 2:33 mark of the third quarter. They got no closer.
Brynn Martinez started ignited a Mescalero run from there with a pivotal 3-pointer, and the Chiefs closed the period on a 9-3 run to go up by 11. Pecos was unable to get within single digits the rest of the way, thanks to an efficient Mescalero attack led by Velasquez and Ramona Fossum (26 points, 12 rebounds).
“We’re attacking the half court trap and full court pressure the whole game. I thought we were pretty patient. We did a real nice job,” Chavez said. “… I thought these two [Velasquez and Fossum] played tremendous. These are my All-State players and they really came through. They took care of the ball and they attacked the basket. We shot layups most of the game.”
As a relatively young squad, perhaps the Lady Panthers can use the defeat as fuel of their own for future games in the years to come. Though this season didn’t end in celebration, those exiting the program still have fond memories what transpired up to this point.
“[They’re] like my family, really,” said Desiree Sena, the lone Pecos senior on the floor Tuesday. “We’ve all grown up together. We’ve all pushed really hard throughout the season. We were all there for each other every step of the way. We never gave up. That’s definitely what I’m going to remember.”
