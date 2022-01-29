Roses and a picture board from McCurdy of Mesa Vista’s two dearly departed coaches. Flowers from Questa. Two signed basketballs from Escalante to go with crosses for each player.
These were the gifts given to the Lady Trojans of Mesa Vista by District 5-2A opponents as they mourned the sudden and tragic loss of Leonard Torrez Sr. and Jr., the father-son duo who coached the girls basketball program for the past two seasons before they succumbed to complications from COVID-19 infections earlier this month.
Then, there were the moments of silences that accompanied each of the past three games over the past 10 days since father and son passed away Jan. 14 and 15, respectively.
The players said the gestures they and the Mesa Vista community have received from their opponents as they move forward with the season amid the tragedy of losing two beloved figures, who played basketball for and graduated from Mesa Vista, has given them a much-needed emotional boost.
“It feels like we have a lot of support [from the Northern New Mexico community],” said Mesa Vista sophomore guard Isabella Boies.
For all of the love, support and gifts surrounding communities have given Mesa Vista, perhaps the greatest treasure the Trojans received came from within. A tight-knit team of mostly underclassmen and eighth graders who have played together for the last few years grew even tighter over the past 2½ weeks.
Where one Lady Trojans goes, the rest seem to follow, whether it is to the concession stand, their seats in the stands or to the team bus. That one-for-all theme was never more present than over the past three days, as the team grieved with the Torrez family — which includes teammates Kylie and Jaslene Torrez — through public viewings, rosaries and ultimately the funerals Saturday.
Current head coach Jesse Boies, who was a lifelong friend of Leonard Jr. and the father of Isabella Boies, brought the team together beside both caskets during Thursday’s viewing for a talk and one last huddle next their former coaches.
“I told them to be strong like the coaches,” Boies said. “Right now, they’re resting, but they want the rest of us to go on. We gotta be strong for each other. We’re a family right now. Then we showed coaches love with one last ‘Torrez Strong’ huddle.
“I think seeing their caskets there, it finally hit them. It was like, ‘Whoa, this is real.’ But we got to keep the positive vibes and keep their heads up.”
If anything, the Mesa Vista community has been doing its part to help the players process the passing of their coaches. Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools Superintendent Albert Martinez and Mesa Vista principal Richard Apodaca coordinated in-person and online counseling sessions for the players.
The online session became necessary when several Lady Trojans contracted COVID-19 right after finishing runner-up in the Northern Rio Grande Tournament, the premier regular-season, small-school tournament in Northern New Mexico.
Sophomore Shanae Silva, whom Leonard Jr. nicknamed “Chance,” said they offered the girls several outlets to help them express their grief.
“We made posters and stuff for the family,” Silva said. “Then they gave us journals to use. It’s like a diary, it helps us clear our minds.”
The Lady Trojans found ways of showing support for the Torrezes as they battled the coronavirus for three harrowing weeks, bringing them the wood-carved nameplates they kept in the office they shared with the players to every game and leaving them in the first two seats on the bench where the head coach (Leonard Jr.) and varsity assistant (Leonard Sr.) sit.
It’s a tradition they intend on continuing throughout the season and maybe beyond, because the two were such staples in the Lady Trojans’ lives. Leonard Jr. had coached several of the players since elementary school, and his dad was always a presence, especially once they reached middle school. Silva and Boies said Leonard Jr. had a booming voice that usually scared players initially, but they learned it was something of an act, as he showed a caring side that went beyond just the basketball court.
Coach Boies said he was a father figure to several of the players, and his opened his office to all of the Lady Trojans. The Torrezes stocked the office with water bottles and a variety of snacks the girls could eat after a hard workout.
Renee Torrez, the wife of Leonard Jr., said it was important to her husband that he gave the girls ownership of the program as much as he wanted to put a stamp on it himself. And it revealed the maternal side that endeared the players to him and Leonard Sr.
“He knew that after hard practice, he didn’t want to send them home with an empty stomach, Renee said. “He always made sure he had plenty of food and drink.”
Renee said she has been to every single game since her husband’s passing, although she admitted the Jan. 22 home game against Escalante was especially difficult because it was the first time she stepped into the gym since the pair’s passing.
“That gym was their home,” Renee said. “They were there doing athletic classes that started at 2:45 [p.m.] every day and they were there until sometimes 7:30 at night. Of course, they were practicing or teach the class, but afterward, they were setting up equipment or ordering new stuff or bringing their own personal equipment just to help better the girls.”
However, Renee said the Escalante coaches bringing the team basketballs signed by the Lady Lobos and Lobos, along with crosses that were made by a family in Dulce, was an especially touching moment.
“I mean they were even shedding tears,” Renee said. “You know that we just felt so loved and so honored that they felt the emotions that we felt.”
Escalante head boys basketball coach Isaac Royston said he worked with head girls coach Stanford Salazar, a couple of parents and Chama Valley Independent School Chairwoman Margaret Martinez to determine how their community would pay respect to the Torrezes and the Mesa Vista community.
“Knowing full well the tragedy those kids have gone through, I can’t even imagine how the girls program was even functioning,” Royston said.
Escalante Ira Harge has an idea. When he was the head boys basketball coach at Pecos from 2013-20, the school was hit by a series of shocking deaths to current and recent graduates that shook the community to its core. He said the most important lesson he learned from those tragedies was patience.
“You have to be patient and understanding and work with that player and your other players,” Harge said. “You’re working with your whole team because it affects your whole team.”
Isabella and Silva said the games have been cathartic for the team because it’s a two-hour window in which they can block out the rest of the world and just focus on the sport they love. But there are times when they look over to the bench during a game and see a reminder who they are missing — but also who they are playing for.
“When you see those [nameplate] plaques on the bench, you remember,” Boies said.
The Lady Trojans remember, and they don’t forget.
