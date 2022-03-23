In what has become an annual rite of passage, Mesa Vista High School opened its boys and girls basketball positions.
However, there will be significant changes compared to the coaching staffs of both programs from the start of the 2021-22 season.
Mesa Vista athletic director Eric Vigil said head boys coach Richard Apodaca indicated he will not reapply for the position he has held the past three seasons so that he can focus on his duties as the school’s principal.
Apodaca, who has been head coach for the Taos boys and Santa Fe High girls programs, took over the position in the summer of 2019 when former Española Valley head boys coach Richard Martinez’s appeal to reinstate his coaching license was denied.
Meanwhile, Jesse Boies has submitted a letter of interest in the girls position he has held in an interim role since December. He replaced Leonard Torrez Jr., who died in January from complications related to a COVID-19 infection. He and varsity assistant Leonard “Leo” Torrez Sr., his father, both contracted the coronavirus in late December and died within hours of each other.
Apodaca guided the Trojans to a 26-39 record in three seasons, including a 10-15 mark in 2021-22 in which they started the season 7-0 but struggled down the stretch and missed the postseason.
Boies led the Lady Trojans to a 12-9 record after they started 7-0 under Torrez and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals, losing to eventual state champion Clayton. Boies was the junior varsity head coach before stepping into the varsity head coaching role and coached many of the players in elementary school and club basketball.
Boies said he would love to continue what the Torrezes started when they took over for the 2021 season, adding the tragedy of their passing helped strengthen the bond among the players and coaches significantly.
The loss to Clayton reinforced his passion for the program and the direction it was heading. Conversations with Apodaca, Vigil and Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools Superintendent Albert Martinez further emboldened Boies to apply for the position.
“I got a taste of [head coaching] and now I’m addicted, you can say,” Boies said. “That night since we lost to Clayton, I was ready to get back on the court about a week after that and get ready for next year. I know the girls are, too, even though they are running track right now. They’re ready to rock and roll.”
Vigil said the positions will close for applications April 4, with the hopes of hiring head coaches by the end of the month to prepare for summer camps and workouts.
