ESPAÑOLA
It seemed like the world was conspiring against the Mesa Vista Lady Trojans.
A 20-point lead was gone, thanks in part to some questionable scorekeeping.
The Lady Trojans’ leading scorer was in dubious foul trouble.
And head coach Jesse Boies sat the last 3 minutes, 52 seconds of the last semifinal against the Peñasco Lady Panthers in the Northern Rio Grande Tournament in Española Valley’s Edward Medina Gymnasium Friday night, because of a technical foul.
The only thing the Lady Trojans could do was persevere, and they did.
Thanks to 18 points from junior guard and coach’s daughter Isabella Boies, the Lady Trojans maintained their perfect record and reached the Northern Rio Grande final for the second straight year with a 63-60 win.
Mesa Vista (10-0) plays Dulce, a 56-42 winner over Escalante, for the third time this season in a 5:30 p.m. Saturday championship game.
Isabella Boies scored the last three points, including a layup off a Lopez steal with 1 minute left to break a 60-all tie. Mesa Vista survived Peñasco’s last-ditch attempt to tie, but Charnelle Gonzales overthrew teammate Sierra Atencio with 4 seconds left for a turnover.
Even then, the coach’s daughter wasn’t ready to let out a sigh of relief.
“It was scary, actually,” Isabella said of the final moments of the game. “It was exciting, but it was scary.”
The scary part, though, came during the Lady Panthers’ 34-12 run that turned a 46-26 third-quarter deficit into a 60-58 lead when Rochelle Lopez scored off a steal with 1:49 left.
Peñasco (6-6) overcame a 9-minute, 13-second stretch in which it missed 14 consecutive shots and scored just five points. That saw a 21-17 Lady Panthers lead evaporate in a parade of misses and a suddenly shot-shooting Mesa Vista team that hit four 3-pointers.
The last came when Amarissa Quintana drained a triple with 3:37 left in the third to make it 46-26. Amid all the misses and poor execution, Peñasco head coach Mandy Montoya was a face of measured calm.
“It’s a game of runs,” Montoya said. “We’ve seen this before, but if there is one thing you can hang your hat on, it’s playing defense. It might not be your night and shots might not fall, but you gotta be able to get stops.”
Peñasco got those defensive stops, as Mesa Vista hit just one shot the rest of the quarter. Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers finally found their rhythm, but it came from the perimeter — of all places.
Charnelle Tafoya hit consecutive 3s, with the second one becoming an and-one when she was fouled. That seven-point swing started an 18-3 spurt to get Peñasco within 49-44 when Analise MacAuley scored on a putback with 7:16 left.
A curious pair of events added to coach Boies’ consternation down the stretch that occurred during the run. The first one came just after Alexius Romero appeared to hit one of two free throws to make the score 47-36 with 2:27 left in the third. Suddenly, the score jumped to 47-38, and Boies said he was never given an explanation for the sudden change.
Then, he learned Lopez had four fouls just as the fourth quarter started when his bench thought she had three.
It all came to a head when he received a technical foul late in the fourth quarter that helped Peñasco with a nine-point run to give it a 57-56 lead.
Coach Boies said it was a good thing the Lady Trojans had been in some close games to help them learn how to maintain their composure.
“I mean, we’ve only had one or two double-digit wins,” Jesse Boies said. “So, they knew they were going to be in for a dogfight tonight.”
Meanwhile, MacAuley scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth, providing the Lady Panthers with the interior presence they needed to get their offense into gear.
Lopez was also crucial to the comeback, scoring nine of her 12 points in the quarter. Her 3 with 3:35 left was a big part of the 9-0 run. That turned a 56-48 deficit into a 57-56 lead when MacAuley hit a baseline jumper at the 3:03 mark.
But Mesa Vista maintained its composure, which ensured any pending conspiracy theories were moot.
Semifinal
Dulce 56, Escalante 42
The Lady Hawks (11-4) were strong defensively, and that helped them build a 28-17 halftime lead that was never threatened.
Bailey Vigil led Dulce with 20 points, with 12 coming in the second half, and Sidneyanne Becenti added 15. Brycelyn Martinez paced Escalante (7-4) with 19 points.
Escalante plays Peñasco for third place at 2:30 p.m.
Consolation
Pecos 66, McCurdy 20
The Lady Panthers started hot and stayed that way, building leads of 20-7 after a quarter, 38-10 at the half and 60-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Natalia Stout scored all 18 of her points in the first half to lead Pecos (7-6). Kristina Ragland added 10.
McCurdy (0-9) had Kaylee Martinez score nine points.
Pecos takes on Questa for fifth place at 11:30 a.m.
Questa 46, Mora 34
The Lady Wildcats (5-7) held the Rangerettest to just 19 points through the first three quarters to build a 35-12 lead and head to the fifth-place game.
Alysa Lovato had 18 points to lead Questa. Mora (4-9) was paced by Isaballa Martinez’s 16 points.