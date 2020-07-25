The day Austin House was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 25th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball amateur draft, the 18-year-old recent graduate of Albuquerque’s La Cueva High School was riding in a car heading south to Las Cruces for that summer’s North-South All-Star game.
Taking the aw-shucks approach to just having had his name called by the team that had won the World Series the previous October, he said at the time that he’d have to weigh his options about what to do next. Having already agreed to a scholarship offer to pitch for the University of New Mexico, House was faced with the biggest decision of his young life.
Riding shotgun that day was his La Cueva teammate Mitch Garver, an all-state catcher who was known just as much for his soccer skills as his ability to play baseball.
Long story short, House and Garver both went to UNM to play for the Lobos and head coach Ray Birmingham. The phone would ring again for House three years later when the Oakland A’s picked him in the 14th round of the 2012 draft.
Garver would go a year later, a ninth-round selection of the Minnesota Twins. That 2013 draft class included six other Lobos, namely first-round pick D.J. Peterson and sixth-rounder Sam Wolff. They’re part of a larger list of 36 Lobos drafted since Birmingham took over UNM’s program in 2008.
As of this weekend’s launch of the pandemic-shortened MLB season, Garver is the only one on an active big league roster. Three others, Luis Gonzalez (Chicago White Sox), Sam Wolff (San Francisco Giants) and Sam Haggerty (Seattle Mariners), are on their teams’ taxi squads.
Three others, former New Mexico State star Daniel Johnson (Cleveland Indians) and Albuquerque natives Alex Bregman (Houston Astros) and Ken Giles (Toronto Blue Jays), are in the majors, rounding out a list of New Mexico-raised big leaguers that includes recent retirees Cody Ross and Matt Moore.
If you ask Birmingham, that list is far too short. A Land of Enchantment guy through and through, he is the game’s launching pad for professional players from New Mexico. He can unflinchingly rattle off more than half a dozen names of players he thinks could be in the show right now had they had the magic ingredient very few local players possess.
“It’s the mental side,” Birmingham said. “It’s the Alex Bregman mental side. It’s the Mitch Garver mental side that separates them. Then the other one is staying healthy because I believe there have been some guys who played for the [Triple-A Albuquerque] Isotopes that would have been big leaguers but I’m not sure mentally they could control it.”
Don’t be confused. Having a strong mental constitution isn’t about being ultra competitive.
“Most of those guys are competitive by nature,” he said. “Heck, all of them are. That’s not what sets them apart.”
What does, Birmingham said, is a player’s ability to control the wild pendulum swings of being a professional athlete; the grind of a full season, of endless road trips, of the bumps and bruises, of riding out the slumps and not getting carried away when things go right.
“The losing, the winning, the roller coasters, the dedication — all those things need to be in here,” Birmingham said, putting an index finger to his temple. “Your day off, you down throwing a bullpen or you out playing 18 holes of golf? Those things.”
Just take a look at the 2013 draft class headlined by Peterson, a can’t-miss hitting prospect who was taken with the 12th pick in the first round. Everyone assumed he’d be in a Mariners uniform within a year or two.
He never made it past Triple-A.
Garver got his call-up in 2017, and last year he hit 31 home runs in just 311 at-bats while carving a name for himself by keeping one knee on the ground while catching. He was the Twins’ opening-day backstop in their season opener Friday.
While he was far from a longshot to make it, Garver underscores the idea Birmingham talks about when comparing the Twins catcher to other players to come out of the state. While most were overtaken by injuries and others by the musings of everyday life, players like Garver, Bregman and Giles developed a sense of tunnel vision.
“That’s a clear example,” Birmingham said. “I could go on and on with Brian Cavazos-Galvez, Austin House — great kids, I love them like they’re my children and the people in Major League Baseball will tell you they should have been big leaguers, but this side, those things, they got in the way. And they’ll tell you that.”
Some of those characteristics show up early. It’s the kid who sacrifices free time to take extra batting practice, the player who doesn’t cut corners on calisthenics during practice or let little mistakes become bigger headaches by ruminating about them.
“It’s the young man who dedicates himself to his job and isn’t distracted by the little things,” Birmingham said. “You can coach them all you want, but the Bregmans, the Garvers, the Brendan Donnellys, they’re the players who avoid getting hurt and never quit. They all have the mental component.”
As for the rest, playing professionally without making the major leagues isn’t all that bad. If Wolff, Haggerty and Gonzalez make it this summer, all the better. Haggerty made his debut with the New York Mets last season and the other two could easily be with their respective big clubs by September.
“It takes a special personality, a special mental approach,” Birmingham said. “I’ve seen it plenty and I’m sure I’ll keep seeing it with the kids I have now.”
