ALBUQUERQUE — Sometimes, it just pays to be big.
The Albuquerque Menaul Panthers showed up to The Pit for the Class 2A boys basketball championship game Saturday morning with a lineup that had four players 6-foot-4 or taller. The Pecos Panthers had one player listed at 6-3.
Led by a 19-point, 23-rebound performance by 6-foot-9 senior forward Maximux Mkpa and another 15 points from Brandon Oloumou, fifth-seeded Menaul owerpowered No. 2 Pecos for a 70-63 win.
It was the first state title for the program, and Menaul upended Pecos' dreams of a fifth state title in the past six years. Menaul head coach Dan Gayle said what made the journey a little sweeter was beating Pecos, top-seeded Tularosa and No. 4 Escalante along the way.
"We had a pretty tough road to get here, and all teams played us great," Gayle said. "Yes, we had some athletic advantages in terms of height, but we still got to put the round thing into the circle thing."
Oh, Menaul (23-4) did that very well. The team went 23-for-49 from the field, but more important, it knocked down six 3-pointers that were daggers to Pecos' chances of rallying from a 20-10 first-quarter deficit.
Yet, for all the hype about Menaul's size, it was the shortest player on the court — 5-10 Alexandre Rael — who broke the hearts of Pecos' faithful in the final moments.
Pecos furiously rallied from a 57-44, getting within 61-57 on Aidan Holton's putback with 2:20 left in the game. On the next possession, Pecos junior guard Zachary Fox gambled to double-team Prashant Chouhan on the left wing, leaving Rael wide open in the corner.
Rael listened to the exhortation of his coach earlier in the game and his friends sitting near his corner of the court and launched a 3 and hit nothing but net for a 64-57 lead with 1:59 to go.
"All my friends were sitting by that corner and every time I'd get [the ball], they'd say, 'Rip it,'" Rael said.
"So you're saying those are my assists?" Gayle shot back.
Pecos, meanwhile, kept fighting back and cut the lead to 64-60 when Malik Barrens hit one of two free throws with :59.3 left, setting up the possibility of comeback. But desperation set in, as it missed its last three shots — all from the perimeter.
Pecos head coach Arthur Gonzales said Menaul's length caused headaches for his players throughout the game, and led to a 26-for-71 shooting performance.
"They are long, and they're a lot longer on the court," Gonzales said. "You feel you have that shot, and they're way out there. Maybe it was desperation during that time, but they [the Panthers] create that."
Menaul also stuck it its game plan of pounding the ball into the paint, which also led to plenty of fouls by Pecos (24-7). The result was a 30-8 free-throw disparity, with Menaul knocking down 18 of them.
The stops in play seemed to short-circuit Pecos' attempts at runs. Outside of a 10-0 spurt to open the second quarter, which tied the score at 20-all, Pecos never had a sustained spurt.
Menaul, meanwhile, generated a 21-6 run that turned a 28-26 Pecos lead into a 47-34 Menaul lead on Blea's third 3 of the game.
"Right when you think you're making a stop, a little change in momentum, things are going our way, they hit the 3s," Gonzales said. "They're crucial."
Pecos was led by Isaiah Sandoval's 17 points, while Holton added 12, Barrens had 11 and Jodaiah Padilla 10. Holton, Barrens and Padilla will be back as seniors next year, as should six other juniors that will make up the core of next year's squad.
Gonzales said the program is at a point where it is re-loading more than rebuilding, and it points to how the four-peat from 2017-2020 has created a culture that continues to feed hungry, dedicated players into the program to keep Pecos' success going.
"These guys saw the first teams from the sidelines," Gonzales said. "Each and every one of them, their heart is is to get that opportunity to do what they did today. Obviously, we came up short, but it definitely helps our program."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.