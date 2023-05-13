Santa Fe High sprinter Bryce Melton, right, and Albuquerque’s Fredrick Ford wait for the times to be posted Saturday after the Class 5A 100-meter dash during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE — Saturday was the coronation of Bryce Melton.
But it was also the planting of seeds for 2024 for the sprinters of Santa Fe High, watered by the tears of disappointment.
Melton, Santa Fe High’s super sophomore sprinter, cemented himself as the fastest runner in the state in the Class 5A portion of the State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex. However, he and his team suddenly found motivation for next season in the form of a disqualification in the 800-meter relay.
Melton won the 100 in a time of 10.75 seconds, becoming the first Santa Fe High male sprinter to win the event this century. Four hours later, he added the 200 title to his belt, doing it in a Class 5A record of 21.48 and in the face of an east wind that gusted to 30 mph.
“I felt really good,” Melton said of his 100 time. “I feel like I was pumping [my legs] really hard. It was just the time didn’t come out the way I wanted to. It felt good, really powerful.”
As great as those moments were for Santa Fe
High, Melton and the trio of sophomore Cy Anderson, senior Drew Lock and sophomore Valen Wittenburg were left bewildered, stunned and hurt when officials informed them their winning time of 1:28.52 was all for naught. The exchange between Lock and Anderson happened outside the exchange zone, leading to the disqualification.
Graham said it was the difference of a foot —
literally. Had Anderson kept his right foot behind the inverted blue triangle that indicated the end of the exchange zone, what Melton did in the final
200 meters would be the stuff of legends.
“They rechecked the DQs, and they said my foot was over it [the zone],” Anderson said. “It wasn’t, but that’s what they said.”
The race continued, and Anderson handed the baton to Melton for the anchor leg, he was barely in third place, behind Albuquerque La Cueva’s Colt Mangino and Rio Rancho Cleveland’s Tyler Griffith by 15 meters. As Mangino pulled out to pass Griffith with 50 meters to go, Melton pulled out behind Mangino to pass the two of them and finally did with 5 meters left.
As the Demons celebrated the comeback that never was, race officials made the dreaded public address announcement no coach wants to hear, “Will the Santa Fe High coach please come to the officials’ tent.”
“Maybe some of the moment got to them at some point in time,” Graham said. “I was really proud of them, though, especially with the way they handled themselves today.”
That’s because the dark cloud that could have engulfed the Demons instead turned into a flashpoint. Anderson admitted he was still steamed about the disqualification and turned the negative energy into a positive when he took third in the 400 meters in 50.36 seconds.
“I was just planning on getting sixth and just trying to place,” Anderson said. “But I saw a couple of kids dying, and I took my chance and kinda pushed it.”
That wasn’t the end of the good news for Santa Fe High. Melton came into the 200 with a top-seeded time of 21.48, which was almost a full second ahead of No. 2 Tanner Montano of La Cueva. Montano improved his team to 21.90, but it was still 0.43 slower than Melton, who was comfortably in the lead as he rounded the turn for the front stretch.
“I kinda wanted a [personal record] because it’s state,” Melton said. “Just with that headwind, it made it hard. And I’m a little fatigued from yesterday.”
The meet ended with an inspiring performance in the 1,600 relay, taking third with a season-best time of 3:26.02 that provided hope and momentum going into 2024. Wittenburg said the bitter taste of the 800 relay failure buoyed him, and he also wanted to send senior Max Anderson, Cy’s brother, out with a medal.
“Wanted to make up for the 4-by-[100, which the top-seeded Demons placed fifth] as well,” Wittenburg said. “We didn’t do what we wanted to do in either of those, but we wanted to come out and do good in the 4-by-4.”
Melton and Anderson said they will probably compete in the USA Track and Field events, and Melton could very well be returning to Albuquerque to take part in the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic from June 1-3.
With three-quarters of its 400 and
800 relays returning and junior Alex Mora, who missed Saturday’s action because of a hamstring pull, returning next year, Graham feels he has the pieces in place for an even better performance next year.
The Demons finished sixth overall in the team standings with 26 points and were
14 points out of a third-place podium finish.
“It’s the concept of buying into what we’re doing, doing the workouts and working hard,” Graham said. “And then believing in themselves and their teammates. That’s something with this team, they’re always pulling for each other and bringing each other up.”