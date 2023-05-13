051323 jw track finals 3.jpg

Santa Fe High sprinter Bryce Melton, right, and Albuquerque’s Fredrick Ford wait for the times to be posted Saturday after the Class 5A 100-meter dash during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — Saturday was the coronation of Bryce Melton.

But it was also the planting of seeds for 2024 for the sprinters of Santa Fe High, watered by the tears of disappointment.

Melton, Santa Fe High’s super sophomore sprinter, cemented himself as the fastest runner in the state in the Class 5A portion of the State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex. However, he and his team suddenly found motivation for next season in the form of a disqualification in the 800-meter relay.

