ALBUQUERQUE — Bryce Melton is familiar with in-game adjustments, but what about making an audible 30 meters into a sprint?
Fast thinking had equally fast results for the Santa Fe High sophomore as he battled the state’s best in the boys 100-meter dash Monday afternoon at the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
It took Melton all of three seconds to adjust his running style, making his upper body more upright instead of staying lower to the ground. It was the kind of adjustment usually reserved for the football field, where Melton is a wide receiver for the Demons. The difference was almost instantaneous, as he bolted into the lead and never looked back, winning the race in a personal-best 10.84 seconds.
Melton was one of a handful of Northern New Mexico athletes who left an imprint on the state’s midseason prep all-star event. While Melton showed off his fleet feet, St. Michael’s senior Daniel Kupcho soared through the air and broke through with the boys long jump title and a school record, while sophomore teammate Raylee Hunt destroyed the field in the girls 800, setting a school and personal mark of 2:15 to win the two-lap race going away.
Meanwhile, Los Alamos continued to make the case for having New Mexico’s premier track and field program, as it brought home seven first-place finishers among its 20 boys and girls competitors at the best-of-the-state event. Leading the parade was Jaiya Daniels, who claimed the girls 100, 200 and triple jump in an impressive performance for the sophomore transfer from Chandler, Ariz.
But first, Melton’s turnaround performance. He came into Monday’s meet hurting — both physically and emotionally. Melton was extremely disappointed in his third-place finish at the Rio Rancho Cleveland Storm Relays last week, which was his first race in 10 days after straining his right hip flexor.
So, his therapy was to work out hard at practice on Friday and Saturday, as well as in his warmup before the meet.
“Today, just before the meet, I did tons of sprints, just to see what I could do,” Melton said. “I did tons of starts, and I am realizing I can do a lot more than I think I can.”
When the gun sounded to start the race, Melton got off to a slow start, as pre-race favorites Melaki Gutierrez of Los Alamos and La Cueva’s Tanner Montano got out of the blocks quickly and battled for the lead.
That was when Melton had his epiphany. As if shot out of a cannon, Melton showed a rapid burst of speed and caught the duo with 15 meters to go and won by 0.07 over Gutierrez.
“I told myself to open up,” Melton said. “Knees higher, hips higher, chest higher. Basically, I told myself to change my form halfway through [the race]. I was too low.”
It was a different story about 90 minutes later when Melton felt the intense pain return during the 200, although he gutted it out for a second-place finish in 21-90. Gutierrez flip-flopped positions with Melton, winning in 21.80 and giving him some solace for not winning the 100.
The difference was staying relaxed and in the moment.
“I got a good start, and I was ahead of everyone,” Gutierrez said. “I kept my start and my form.”
Kupcho knew the feeling of redemption, especially after his second attempt at the long jump. He missed out on setting the school record at his previous competition at Santa Fe High’s Golden Spike Classic on March 30, scratching on what would have been a 23-feet, 4-inch jump for the school record.
Kupcho was shut out of the event at Las Vegas Robertson’s Meadow City Invitational, as he missed his heat while competing in the 400. With only the long jump with which to concern himself, Kupcho finally got recorded the jump he’d been after this season.
His 223/4 leap in the preliminaries was unchallenged through the next four rounds. Bloomfield George Rascon was a distant second at 20-7, while Kupcho never jumped past 20-4 for the rest of the event.
Still, he finally made good on the promise he saw just 12 days ago.
“Today was just having the right mindset and staying strong,” Kupcho said. “Those six jumps, they take a toll and I got to work on the endurance.”
Raylee Hunt has made a habit out of turning promise into results, and her goal in the 800 was to not just set a personal mark, but to hit 2:15. She set the tone on the opening lap, cutting a 64-second split that put her five seconds ahead of a pack that never had a chance. She won the race by 30 meters and hit her mark.
“I knew my [personal record] was 2:15, and I did not think I was going to get close to that,” Hunt said. “I thought, best-case scenario was going to be two-eighteen. But it was very painful.”
As Hunt made her mark on the field, Daniels introduced herself to the state. She and her family moved to Los Alamos after her freshman year at Chandler High School, but Daniels quickly established herself as one of the Lady Hilltoppers’ top sprinters.
Seeded sixth entering the race, Daniels found Lane Seven to be heaven as she used the encouraging words of the crowd to fuel her winning time of 12.33 seconds which was 0.13 faster than Academy for Technology and the Classics’ Charli Koseoglu. It was the second of three wins on the day, as Daniels claimed the triple jump and the 200 titles.
“Me and my coach [Ernie Martinez], we’ve been working on my start, and with that comes the top-end speed,” Daniels said. “Being there and being at my top-end speed felt really, really good.”
Daniels highlighted the Los Alamos medal parade, as the program continued to flex its muscles as one of the top track and field programs in the state — if not the best.
Angeline Passalacqua won the 100 hurdles, while Anna Wettleland was the 400 champion and Collette Bibeault won the pole vault. The boys had Gutierrez, Daniel Kim (300 hurdles) and Jack Ammerman (800) take home first-place medals.
It sets the stage for the boys and girls team goal to each three-peat as team champions at next month’s Class 4A state meet.
“I think it comes down to the coaching,” Kim said. “We have a great coach [Steve Montoya] and he just knows how to push us hard.”