ALBUQUERQUE — Bryce Melton is familiar with in-game adjustments, but what about making an audible 30 meters into a sprint?

Fast thinking had equally fast results for the Santa Fe High sophomore as he battled the state’s best in the boys 100-meter dash Monday afternoon at the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.

It took Melton all of three seconds to adjust his running style, making his upper body more upright instead of staying lower to the ground. It was the kind of adjustment usually reserved for the football field, where Melton is a wide receiver for the Demons. The difference was almost instantaneous, as he bolted into the lead and never looked back, winning the race in a personal-best 10.84 seconds.

