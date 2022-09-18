Notes from the North

Your kids are getting taken care of. If you’ve been to a high school football game this fall, you may have noticed a pop-up tent on the sidelines at Capital, St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High.

They’re medical exam tents, the same kind you see on the sidelines at NFL and college games every weekend.

Provided by Christus St. Vincent’s Sports Medicine and Therapy Services and Orthopedic Specialty Clinic, the tents even come in color-friendly looks — royal blue for St. Mike’s, black for Capital and navy blue for the Demons — while providing a private space for injured players to get examined during games.

Popular in the Community