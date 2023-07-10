As we head into Week Two of our 10 for Tuesday project, we turn to the time-honored tradition of starting the argument of best prep athletes in the city. But since the definitive Top 10 list of Santa Fe athletes has already been done (in 2018) and remains neither above the scrutiny nor the ire of some residents and former coaches, we have decided to make the case on a school-by-school basis.
So, first up: Santa Fe Prep. Leave it to Prep historians to throw the first twist into formulating a list. Is this a list of Blue Griffins who achieved greatness here, or do we factor in what they accomplish post-graduation in the equation? It’s a very good question that this list tries to navigate as well as possible.
In short, the list primarily focuses on the athletes’ overall contribution, but you can’t completely diminish their success while wearing the blue-and-white colors. Regardless, it’s a pretty solid list.
10. Morgan Fennell (basketball, 1986-91)
Fennell started playing as an eighth grader and was already a key cog in the Blue Griffins by the time he was a freshman. However, it was his senior year that makes him stand out.
According to the New Mexico Activities Association, Fennell’s 35 points-per-game average for the 1990-91 season is second-best in the state. His 66-point game against St. Catherine on Jan. 10, 1991, set the school record that wasn’t topped until Joel Van Essen’s 66-point effort in 2009. It remains the fifth-highest point total in state history.
Fennell parlayed that success into a four-year career at Whittier College in California but never had a year to remember as he did at Prep.
9. Molly George (girls soccer, 1993-97)
George not only set the bar for success at Prep, but she also raised it a few notches. A four-time All-State selection and a varsity starter for five years, George set the school’s career record for goals with 75 and became just the second player to have her jersey retired in the process.
George parlayed that into a three-year career at Division I school Denver University, where she scored 20 goals and was part of an NCAA Tournament team in 2001.
8. Olivia Cicci (girls basketball, track and field, 2009-13)
Cicci was a key member of Prep’s state championship track and field team in 2011, but basketball was her best sport. Cicci developed into the unquestioned leader and point guard by the time she was a senior and led the Blue Griffins to uncharted territory — the Class 2A State Tournament for just the second time in 27 years.
That led to a three-year career at Division III school Austin College, where she was part of a pair of Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship teams.
7. Hayden Colfax (girls soccer, swimming, track and field, 2016-20)
The 2020 graduate won the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles three times and was the high-point scorer in the 2019 3A meet, winning the 100, long jump and high jump to go with her hurdles victory. Only the coronavirus pandemic prevented Colfax from surpassing her already-impressive track résumé. On the soccer pitch, she led the team in scoring in 2019 with 24 goals and was a part of the 2017 squad that went undefeated in the regular season and reached the 1A/3A semifinals.
She moved on to Williams College, where she completed her sophomore season in track as a jumper and hurdler.
6. Traci Lopez (soccer, track and field, 2003-08)
Noticing a theme yet? Lopez was yet another in a long line of Blue Griffin stars on the soccer pitch and the track. She was part of a pair of state girls soccer championship teams with the Blue Griffins and a two-time Class 1A/3A All-State member. Lopez won the triple jump three times and was the high-point scorer at the 2A meet in her junior and senior years.
She played soccer in California at Pomona-Pitzer and was an all-conference and all-region selection as a senior.
5. Justin Conway (soccer, track and field, basketball, 1999-2003)
Basketball was Conway’s best sport, but he was a three-sport star during his Prep career. He was a three-year starter on the soccer and basketball teams, as well as a key cog on the track squad. He was a Class 2A first-team selection on the hardwood as a senior in 2002-03 and won the 800 meters in the 2A track meet that spring.
He was solely a basketball player at Princeton from 2003-07, but it also made him a rarity for the Blue Griffins: a Division I athlete.
4. Anna Swanson (soccer, cross-country, track and field, 2016-18)
It was a career that was short but very sweet for Swanson. It started with one of the best seasons in girls prep soccer history, as she scored 49 goals as a freshman on that 2017 Prep squad. She quickly became a hot commodity, playing for club teams in southern California and Phoenix before taking part in New Mexico United’s High Performance Program. Not to be forgotten, she competed in cross-country as an eighth-grader and was a part of Prep’s state championship 800 medley relay team.
All of that landed her a scholarship at Wake Forest, where she is entering her junior year.
3. Damian Passalacqua (track and field, cross-country, 1991-95)
Passalacqua’s strength was his versatility on the track. He was competing in pentathlons locally and nationally before he was even in high school. It came in handy at Prep, as he twice won the 800 meters, took the 400 as a senior, and was the high-point scorer in the Class 2A meet in 1995. His versatility took on new heights as a decathlete at Pittsburg State in Kansas, where he was an All-American as a junior and a two-time all-conference selection in the event — even as injuries hit him in his senior year.
Passalacqua eventually recovered enough to place second in the World Double Events Championships, or the double decathlon, in 2000.
2. Joshua West (rowing)
West is the square peg in the round holes into which we try to fit most athletes. He was not a decorated athlete while at the school, as he competed on the field hockey club team. It wasn’t until the 1994 Prep grad went to Yale before he found his calling — rowing. He moved on to Cambridge University and rowed for its boat club.
That led to a spot on the British National Team, where he led the men’s fours to silver medals in the World Championships in 2002 and was a part of the country’s men’s eight silver medalist team.
1. Dan Maas (cross-country, track and field, 1985-88)
Dan Maas was a force on the track, and it led him to greatness after his graduation in 1988. He was a two-time 1,600-meter state champion and won the 3,200 as a senior, but that was the precursor to what he did at Adams State College.
He became a 12-time All-American and a six-time national champion in cross-country and track. In 1996, he almost qualified for the U.S. Olympic squad in the 1,500 finals, missing out by hundredths of a second at the Olympic Trials.
Sadly, he died in a car crash in 2016, but his legacy at Prep continues to shine — to the point that he should be the standard all other Blue Griffins are chasing.