As we head into Week Two of our 10 for Tuesday project, we turn to the time-honored tradition of starting the argument of best prep athletes in the city. But since the definitive Top 10 list of Santa Fe athletes has already been done (in 2018) and remains neither above the scrutiny nor the ire of some residents and former coaches, we have decided to make the case on a school-by-school basis.

So, first up: Santa Fe Prep. Leave it to Prep historians to throw the first twist into formulating a list. Is this a list of Blue Griffins who achieved greatness here, or do we factor in what they accomplish post-graduation in the equation? It’s a very good question that this list tries to navigate as well as possible.

In short, the list primarily focuses on the athletes’ overall contribution, but you can’t completely diminish their success while wearing the blue-and-white colors. Regardless, it’s a pretty solid list.

