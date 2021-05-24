The McCurdy baseball team had been waiting a couple of weeks to finally get on the baseball field.
The Bobcats made the most of it Monday, scoring 34 runs in a District 5-1A/2A sweep of Questa at Tom McReynolds Field. McCurdy swept the Wildcats, 11-5 and 23-1, to start the year 2-0. McCurdy coach Robert DeVargas said he had the team’s season-opening game with Raton canceled and a game against Santa Rosa became a scrimmage because of a lack of umpires.
Against Questa, DeVargas used the doubleheader to test his pitching depth, as he shuttled five pitchers onto the mound with varying degrees of success. DeVargas said he needed to see who could handle being on the hill as he tries to find four or five reliable pitchers.
“I tried a few who had never pitched in a game,” DeVargas said. “A couple of them told me that and I was like, ‘Thanks for telling me today!’”
Senior infielder Santiago Samora led the way for the Bobcats in Game 2 with four hits.
McCurdy takes on Pecos in a nondistrict doubleheader at home Thursday.
