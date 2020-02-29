Boys basketball
District 2-2A Tournament Championship
McCurdy 68, Monte del Sol 62
What happened: The Dragons were playing for their season Saturday, and it showed as they took a 21-14 lead after a quarter. However, foul trouble led the Bobcats to take control of the game in Memorial Gymnasium. McCurdy led 38-34 at the half and extended it to 55-47 entering the fourth. "These kids played hard," Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said. "They left it all out on the floor. Some of the guys came off the bench and produced."
Standouts: Santiago Samora had 21 points to lead the Bobcats, and Andres Martinez added 18. The Dragons had Luciano Valles had 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kevin Enriquez added 21, while Brayan Roybal had 10 points and nine rebounds.
What's next: McCurdy (17-10) will continue its season in the Class 2A Tournament. Monte del Sol ended its season with a 14-14 record.
District 7-2A Tournament Championship
Pecos 67, Santa Rosa 37
What happened: Defense led the way for the Panthers, who did not yield a double-digit quarter until the fourth as they rolled to their fifth straight district tournament title. Pecos outscored the Lions 26-9 in the second quarter to build a 42-18 lead at the half as Xavier Padilla scored 14 points to lead the charge. Defensively, the Panthers forced 30 turnovers on the night.
Standouts: Padilla finished with 22 point to lead Pecos, and Ismael Villegas had 11 of his 13 points in the second half. Anthony Armijo scored 12 points, with 10 coming in the opening half. Korey Padilla led Santa Rosa (20-8) with 11 points.
What's next: Pecos (25-1) should earn the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A State Tournament.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.