Byron Matos is officially no longer a Lobo. Hailed as the next big thing when he joined the University of New Mexico's men's basketball team in December 2019, the 6-foot-9 power forward announced on Instagram that he has signed with the University of South Florida.
Matos averaged six points, starting the majority of the games he appeared in last season. He sat out the final two weeks of the regular season and announced he intended to transfer shortly after UNM fired coach Paul Weir.
Matos was one of six Lobos to enter the NCAA transfer portal last season. The only other player to sign with another team at this point is guard Nolan Dorsey, who is headed to Holy Cross.
