When you spend a part of your time having your face pressed into a hard vinyl mat, one of the more fundamentally challenging things to do is maintain the balance of the New Mexico Activities Association’s mandatory mask mandate for high school athletes.
Such is the plight of wrestlers from one end of the state to the other.
“When I’m out there, I don’t even think about if it’s on or not,” says Santa Fe High wrestler Elijah Martinez. “I’m thinking about a lot more than that.”
In response to the latest surge in coronavirus cases, the state’s governing body for high school sports instituted a mask mandate for athletes, coaches and fans for all indoor events just as basketball season was getting underway. With cases continuing to expand due to the explosion of the omicron variant, some school districts have taken additional steps, such as banning fans, closing concession stands, limiting capacity for venues that remain open and going back to remote learning.
Albuquerque Public Schools recently announced it is requiring all athletes in outdoor sports to wear masks through January. APS and Los Alamos are among the school districts who have temporarily closed indoor sports spectators, playing games and hosting meets in empty buildings. Both intend to open things up as soon as conditions improve.
It hasn’t yet reached that point in Santa Fe, although the new normal has made adjustments like mask requirements during a pandemic a way of life.
“I mean, we had to wear these things all last year, so it’s not like we’re not used to them by now,” said St. Michael’s basketball player Devin Flores. “It’s annoying and it’s hard to keep them on all the time, I guess, but we’ve done it before. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”
The state has instructed fans at all indoor events to wear face coverings, meaning college sports are affected. Fans must wear masks in The Pit and the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, but players and coaches do not.
The NMAA has not taken an official stance on fan access since 2021’s condensed athletic calendar saw the state rule that barred spectators from several indoor sporting events.
The association has left those decisions up to school districts this year, but the association has made it clear that masks are here to stay until conditions improve.
“If they tell us to wear these things just to keep everyone healthy, I’m fine with that,” said St. Michael’s boys basketball coach David Rodriguez. “The kids just want to play. If they tell us to do something as simple as putting one on, I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t want to do it.”
The big test for how to handle fans comes next month when swimming and wrestling stage their state championship events in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho from Feb. 16-19. For now, the plan is to have spectators and conduct business as usual (with masks).
Until then, it’s an exercise in patience for players, coaches and fans.
“I’m not saying it’s easy for my players to have them on when they’re playing games or practicing, but it’s something we all have to live with,” said Sara Baca, an assistant coach with the St. Michael’s girls basketball team.
Schools have told fans that anyone not wearing a mask will be asked to leave. For athletes and coaches, it’s simply business as usual.
“As a coach, I think the more you show up to practice or events with a mask on and don’t make a thing of it, the more your guys will follow your lead,” said Santa Fe wrestling coach Lucas Trujillo. “I mean, no one likes wearing them. No one. It’s different for everyone but the more you do it, the less you pay attention to it.”
On top of everything else they’re asked to do, referees have been instructed to have athletes keep masks over the mouth and nose at all times, but the simple act of running, jumping and sweating tends to cause them to slip. It’s not uncommon to see athletes have masks that look more like chin guards than face coverings for all or most of the time on the floor.
St. Michael’s basketball player Adam Montoya wore his almost as a token gesture for much of the second half in a recent game against Crownpoint because his mask simply couldn’t take the strain of his constant movements. Afterward, he said all the same things most athletes do: They make breathing tougher, they’re inconvenient, so on and so forth.
“But if you want to play, you have to do it so no big deal, you know?” Montoya said. “I’d rather do that than not play. I mean, it’s one of those things where it feels weird when you’re playing but you don’t even notice it once it starts. It’s just a thing.”
Santa Fe High girls basketball coach Nate Morris said life during the pandemic can be worse — and has been worse. When weighed against the shutdown the state felt through 2020 and parts of 2021, being told to wear a protective face covering is a small price to pay when the option has proven to be so much worse.
His is a team that, like so many others, has been hit by the occasional bout with the coronavirus.
“I haven’t had one player or a single parent come to me and say we shouldn’t do this,” Morris said after a recent game. “If it’s that important to some people, then don’t wear them and don’t come out. Just the way it is.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.