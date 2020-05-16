The long road back to opening at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe is finally over, much to the delight of John Muñoz.
If it wasn’t the COVID-19 pandemic preventing golfers from teeing it up on the signature golf course on the city’s west side, it was the lack of water that did it. More than seven weeks after the last putt dropped into the false cups on the course, Marty Sanchez opened Friday to a full tee-time list, the sound of golf carts whizzing from one hole to the next and food and beverages waiting for golfers at the end of a round.
Muñoz, the city’s parks and recreation director, said it took the golf course longer to reopen because of the lack of effluent to water the grass. He estimated that the course had 40 days without water, and the grass turned yellow as temperatures rose in April and May. Maintenance issues tested the staff.
“We really had to work on our agronomy skills,” Muñoz said. “We have a very talented staff in [golf course Superintendent] Pat Brockwell and [parks Superintendent] Samuel Ulibarri and the rest of the team. They really worked magic.”
A tour of the course showed the grass was mostly green with a few patches of brown, but the links appeared no worse for wear. Marty Sanchez wasn’t alone in that challenge.
While most of the state’s golf courses reopened May 1, Santa Fe was bereft of golf for most of the public aside from members at The Club at Las Campanas. A lack of effluent for both Marty Sanchez and the Santa Fe Country Club extended closures for both courses, and affected the fields at the Municipal Recreation Complex. The country club opened May 9 but Marty Sanchez needed extra massaging, especially considering it has 27 holes compared to 18 at the Santa Fe Country Club.
“The turf, it’s resilient,” said Jennifer Romero, the city’s Municipal Recreation Complex/golf course manager. “Our greens are a gem, but really reserving the water that we did have for our greens helped. And we worked our way around once we filled our reservoirs and were able to irrigate in a consistent manner.”
Still, the main concern remains the coronavirus pandemic. To comply with state health guidelines, patrons are required to wear face coverings for personal encounters. Golfers were encouraged to pay for rounds over the telephone and arrive at the course no more than 25 minutes prior to their tee times.
For those who only want to use the driving range, reservations are required.
The pro shop opened Saturday, but only two customers were allowed in at a time.
And forget about walk-up tee times; they must be set up online up to seven days prior. Tee times were set 15 minutes apart to avoid issues with overcrowding, but there were moments in which groups had to wait for slower golfers to finish the next hole.
“We’re adhering to COVID practices,” Muñoz said. “Keep people safe because we want them to come and have a great time and have fun. Go back home safely, interact with their families, but keep coming back. And most importantly, stay healthy and COVID-free.”
