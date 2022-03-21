Gabe Martinez is on to the next phase of his coaching and teaching career.
After three seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Española Valley, Martinez resigned Monday, saying he is moving on to the next chapter in his life. He guided the Sundevils to a 49-22 mark, two District 2-4A regular-season titles and the tournament title in March.
Española also reached the Class 4A semifinals in May, losing in overtime to eventual state champion Albuquerque Del Norte after holding a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
Martinez said he made his decision without any plans on taking another job elsewhere, nor was he forced to make the decision. He said he was leaving for personal reasons and on his own accord, noting he had an amicable meeting with Española principal Jeffrey Sagor and athletic director Matthew Abeyta.
"I didn't want the kids to think, 'He's leaving us for another job,'" Martinez said. "I don't know when that will be or where that will lead me."
The Sundevils went 21-8 during the 2021-22 season amid some midseason turmoil that saw senior post Ollie Fell dismissed for violating team rules. Española then suffered a surprising 2-4A loss to Los Alamos that allowed Taos to take the the district title when it came to Edward Medina Gymnasium on the final day of the regular season.
Española earned the three-seed in the 4A bracket, but saw its season end suddenly with a 55-38 loss to the No. 11 Knights in the 4A quarterfinals — marking the third time in the past four seasons Del Norte beat Española in the postseason.
"I appreciate everything I've experienced — the community, the program, the history," Martinez said. "I appreciate all that."
Martinez, a 2007 Albuquerque Rio Grande graduate, has been a fixture in Española for a decade, having played four years at Northern New Mexico College from 2011-15 before becoming associate head coach for four seasons before taking the Sundevils' post. He left NNMC as its all-time scoring and assist leader and was an NAIA All-American as a senior.
He also was a part of the Eagles team that reached the NAIA National Tournament in 2014.
Española has been one of the top 4A programs in the state for the past 16 years, having won two state titles and played in four state championship games in that span.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.