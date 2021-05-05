Maybe the least surprising news of Richard Pitino’s brief tenure with the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team thus far has been the turnover inside the locker room.
As the Lobos’ new coach sat down in front of a laptop to discuss his team’s latest updates over a Zoom call with local media Wednesday afternoon, two more players from last year’s roster officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.
That makes a total of eight players who will continue their playing days in another uniform next season.
Wednesday’s additions were Kurt Wegscheider and Assane Ndiaye, a pair of Paul Weir recruits who joined the growing list of players heading out the door. The 6-foot-4 Wegscheider was a sophomore last season, starting four games and averaging 2.5 points. The 7-1 Ndiaye redshirted last season and never played a game in a Lobo uniform after transferring in from Kilgore College.
Also gone but not part of that list is Makuach Maluach, the team’s leading scorer who averaged 15.9 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds. The Australian native had the option of returning next season for a second senior year, but Pitino said he informed the coaching staff that he will return home with the intention of launching a professional career overseas.
“He’s been great,” Pitino said of his interaction with Maluach. “’Kuach, he’s given New Mexico a lot. I did my best, I tried to keep him but certainly understand what he wants to do moving forward and I certainly support him. I support them all in their next destination, wherever it is.”
The cupboard is hardly empty, though. The returners from last season’s team are guards Saquan Singleton, Emmanual Kuac, Javonte Johnson and Jeremiah Francis, forward Rod Brown and center Valdir Manuel. Those six combined to start 61 games last season.
Pitino has also added half a dozen players since he was hired in March. He formally announced the newest Lobos this week, all of them products of the same transfer portal that is now crowded with past and present Lobos.
Guards Taryn Todd and K.J. Jenkins join big man Gethro Muscadin on the roster. Todd slides over from TCU while Muscadin was at Kansas last year. Jenkins is a product of the same junior college that produced Ndiaye.
Landing Muscadin, Pitino said, was a top priority for UNM. Pitino said he poured his heart and soul into recruiting the 6-10 Muscadin to Minnesota but ultimately lost him to the Jayhawks.
“I thought we did a really good job recruiting him, we built a terrific relationship with him and when he hit the transfer portal he knew he’d had a head coach who was recruiting him here at New Mexico who believed in him,” Pitino said. “So I didn’t have to sell him on what I thought he’d become because he knew that. We were devastated when he chose Kansas over Minnesota, so now maybe it’s a little bit of fate that I get an opportunity to coach him again.”
