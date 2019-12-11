Macros Gallegos subscribes to a theory that there are only two types of wrestlers in the country.
There are the “Iowa” wrestlers, popularized by the traditional Big Ten program and national power that uses a relentless, aggressive approach in which technique is not as important. Then, there are the “Oklahoma State” wrestlers, made famous by the nationally renowned Big 12 program that preaches technique and a multitude of moves to offset an opponent’s aggression.
Gallegos, Capital’s 16-year head coach, counts Sevastian Madrid in the former category. Only and eighth grader, Madrid has already made his mark on the Jaguars’ team. He is 4-0, pinning Los Alamos’ Marcos Chacon in the third period of a 106-pound match during a nondistrict dual Wednesday between the two teams in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
That comes on the heels of Madrid’s coming-out performance during Capital’s Jaguar Invitational over the weekend, when he won his weight class and earned the lightweight division’s wrestler of the meet.
Madrid attends Academy for Technology and the Classics, but wrestles at Capital because the school does not have a wrestling program.
“Right now, ‘Sev’ is, what, Iowa-style?” Gallegos asked assistant coach Isaiah Anaya. “Yeah, he’s more Iowa-style.”
“He’s a grinder,” Anaya said.
“Yeah, he’s a grinder,” Gallegos replied.
While his style is more an unpolished gem than a sparkling diamond, there is no doubt in Gallegos’ mind that Madrid has the potential to be a state champion — maybe even as soon as this season. That is music to Madrid’s ears.
“I really want to take state in my eighth grade, but I just want to try my best,” Madrid said.
His best is pretty good. In the 106 finals at the Jaguar Invitational, he beat Pecos’ Chris Ortiz, 7-1. In doing so, he knocked off a wrestler who is a contender in Class 1A/3A and finished fourth at the state meet last year.
Madrid admits he’s still getting used to competing at the varsity level.
“Varsity is much more fast-paced than club [wrestling],” Madrid said.
Still, Madrid has a wealth of experience at his disposal. He has wrestled for 10 years at the youth and club level, and competed for Patriot Wrestling, which has developed state champions in brothers Jose and Javier Tapia, Xavier Vigil and Koery Windham. It doesn’t hurt to have Johnny Tapia, the coach for Patriot Wrestling as well as at Pojoaque Valley, and uncle Patrick Madrid, who has coached at a variety of levels in Santa Fe, in his corner.
“I like it because even if I am struggling in one thing, another coach can help me with another,” Madrid said. “I know they will always be in my corner, ultimately.”
Gallegos said Madrid’s desire to be better helps him keep an open mind with different coaching methods and techniques.
“That’s exciting,” Gallegos said. “He just wants to be good at this sport. You can tell he loves it. His mom, when I talked to her and she brought over the paperwork to [wrestle at Capital], she goes, ‘He’s been chomping at the bit to get out here and practice. He wants to practice.’ ”
Madrid’s enthusiasm transfers to the mat, but it can be a weakness. As he dominated Chacon and built a lead as big as 15-4, Madrid continued to be the aggressor. That got him into trouble a couple of times when Chacon reversed and took Madrid down.
The one thing Gallegos liked about Madrid, though, was that he stayed calm and never stopped working to get out of his predicament. The reward was a pin in the final moments of the third period to record one of Capital’s three wins that day. The Hilltoppers dominated the dual, winning 64-18.
“He had a couple of times where he lost position and got into trouble,” Gallegos said. “But the ability to fight and the will to fight out of it really helped him out. That’s something we’ve harped on with our guys. You’re going to be in bad positions, you’re going to be giving up points. It happens to the best of them.
“But I tell the guys, ‘Score the next point. It doesn’t matter, score the next point.’ ”
Grinders like Madrid certainly get the point.
