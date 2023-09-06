The Ruiz family trip to the Little League World Series read like most people’s recent travel experiences.
There were delays and the luggage was stuck in Dallas, and concerns grew about whether it would make it to Williamsport, Pa., grew by the hour. At least this trip had a happy ending.
Parents Augustin and Sonya Ruiz went with their youngest daughter, 12-year-old Karolina, to support her as she competed in the Little League World Series Home Run Derby on Aug. 24. The trio came away happy with Karolina’s third-place finish out of eight competitors vying to be the nation’s home run softball champion for 2023.
Karolina lost to eventual champion Hannah Haxton of Johnston, Iowa, in the semifinals by a 12-10 count, but she was happy with her performance. She reached the national derby after winning the Santa Fe Little League event and placing fourth in the West Regional derby in Seattle in July.
Along the way, the Ruizes saw a few Little League World Series baseball games and took in the sights at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, the longtime site for the premier youth baseball tournament in the world. Sonya, who is the head girls basketball coach at St. Michael’s, said she was struck by the size of the complex.
“It was a cool feeling to see the kids and who they were playing and where they got to stay,” Sonya said. “Then, you go up that grass hill [behind center field] was really cool to experience.”
Augustin, the head baseball coach at St. Michael’s, said the family watch the Little League World Series every year, but TV can’t do the event justice.
“It’s just a unique experience,” Augustin said. “The whole state of Pennsylvania comes alive during that time and the town of Williamsport is a very big supporter. Everybody from the hotel staffs to the restaurant staffs are wearing Little League World Series T-shirts and every country’s uniform is represented. Everybody is sharing pins and people have catalogues of them they exchange with the teams. It was just a cool experience. Everything was first class.”
That description also fit Little League officials, who helped speed up the recovery process of Augustin and Karolina’s luggage, which also included the 32-inch bat she was going to use at the derby. It had been her trusted companion along her journey.
Even as the family took in some of Wednesday’s games, Karolina was already thinking about her bat alternatives.
“During some parts of the game, I looked at [the players’] bats to see what they were using or given,” Karolina said. “I was wondering if I was going to have my bat and if I was going to have to use a different bat.”
Karolina said she inspected some of the other bats Little League officials offered derby participants but a lot of them felt “top-heavy” and could influence her to change her swing. All of those concerns were cast aside when the missing luggage arrived early Aug. 24.
“It was like 4 in the morning and my parents said, ‘The luggage is here,’ ” Karolina said. “I didn’t hear anything. I looked over and said, ‘Oh, my luggage is here,’ and I went back to sleep.”
With one obstacle cleared, Karolina focused on the derby. She didn’t have much time to take in the scenery, because she was in the first pairing of the derby against the East Regional champion, Brianna De Lima of Toms River, N.J. They both hit seven homers, so it came down to a three-pitch tiebreaker, Karolina won it when she blasted a ball over the right-center field fence to advance.
In the semifinals, Haxton went first and hit 10 homers in an 11-swing sequence that was the bulk of her total of 12. Karolina tried to keep pace, but a couple of high fly balls in the last 30 seconds of her 90-second turn robbed her of extra pitches. Augustin said he and Karolina spent a lot of time hitting at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, especially in the week before the national derby. She was regularly reaching double figures during those simulated turns, and he was happy to see her hit that mark.
“I told her, ‘You’re ready,’ ” Augustin said. “She did an outstanding job.”
It was the end of a busy week for Karolina, who started her first two days at St. Michael’s Middle School prior to leaving for Pennsylvania and was playing on the volleyball team. In fact, Sonya said she hadn’t touched a bat or a ball since the derby until playing with her club team in Los Lunas this weekend.
“She played well, but she hadn’t really had a chance to play much softball,” Sonya said. “She was spending every day with Augie, but since then we got back, we had volleyball practice every day.”
Karolina said she is excited about the opportunity to try to return to Williamsport next year and hopefully get the home-run derby title.
“[Haxton] was there before so she had a lot more experience than me,” Karolina said. “Hopefully, I can do that next year and I’ll have a lot more experience.”
One thing Karolina hopefully learned is to keep her bat with her at all times next year.