The Ruiz family trip to the Little League World Series read like most people’s recent travel experiences.

There were delays and the luggage was stuck in Dallas, and concerns grew about whether it would make it to Williamsport, Pa., grew by the hour. At least this trip had a happy ending.

Parents Augustin and Sonya Ruiz went with their youngest daughter, 12-year-old Karolina, to support her as she competed in the Little League World Series Home Run Derby on Aug. 24. The trio came away happy with Karolina’s third-place finish out of eight competitors vying to be the nation’s home run softball champion for 2023.

