What happened: Veronica Luchetti was the ray of sunshine that broke through a cloudy, soggy Wednesday in Albuquerque. The senior striker did a great impression of fellow senior Jazzi Gonzalez, who sat out the match to rest for Saturday’s match against Albuquerque High, as she scored four goals to lead the way in a District 5-5A match Wednesday. “She had a great game,” Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said. “She is one of the ones who will quietly work her butt off every practice and every game. Today, it paid off.”
Top players: Asha Smelser also had a hat trick, including the final goal in the 64th minute that invoked the 10-goal mercy rule. Lily Earnest also recorded a hat trick and had an assist. Tatiana Winter dished out three assists, while Mikayla O’Ferrell and Callan Cox each had an assist.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (9-4-2 overall, 3-0-1 in 5-5A) plays at Albuquerque High on Saturday with the district lead on the line.
Los Alamos 3, Moriarty 1 (Tuesday)
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers opened District 2-4A play by rallying from an early deficit to the Lady Pintos at Sullivan Field. Volume was definitely in Los Alamos' favor as head coach Ann Cernicek said her team recorded 30 shots, with 18 of them on goal. Moriarty goalkeeper Alaralynn Gunderson had 11 saves on the night. It took a pair of goals from Tara McDonald in the second half to break the 1-all tie at the break.
Top players: McDonald had a hat trick on six shots on goal, while Mackenzie Echave had an assist. Eighth grader Elianna McNiff saved five of the six shots she faced in goal.
What's next: Los Alamos (6-7, 1-0) takes on Taos at home Thursday night.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. Rio Grande 0
What happened: Not even rain could wash off the Demons' smiles as they held serve in District 5-5A with a big win over the Ravens. Santa Fe High only led 1-0 at the half, but was buoyed by a big save early in the second half by Henry Kuchta. Chris Solano and Nathan Kingston added goals as Demons head coach Chris Eadie called it the team's most complete performance of the season. "We could've easily popped in five or six [goals] tonight," Eadie said. "That's how good we were. We really spread the field out wide and made the other team chase and tired them out."
Top players: Solano, Kingston and Cy Anderson each scored a goal, while midfielder Evan Eadie, the coach's son, was the catalyst in the midfield.
What's next: Santa Fe High (12-2, 5-0) starts the second half of district play with an important match at Albuquerque High that likely will determine the district champion Saturday.