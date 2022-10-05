Girls soccer

Santa Fe High 10, Abq. Rio Grande 0

What happened: Veronica Luchetti was the ray of sunshine that broke through a cloudy, soggy Wednesday in Albuquerque. The senior striker did a great impression of fellow senior Jazzi Gonzalez, who sat out the match to rest for Saturday’s match against Albuquerque High, as she scored four goals to lead the way in a District 5-5A match Wednesday. “She had a great game,” Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said. “She is one of the ones who will quietly work her butt off every practice and every game. Today, it paid off.”

