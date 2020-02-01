ALBUQUERQUE — His office is way down there at the end of the hallway, literally as far away from people as you can possibly get without bumping into the exterior wall of the Tow Diehm Facility.
As of late last week, the bookcase in the corner of his office was barren, the desk near the window overlooking the south end zone of Dreamstyle Stadium devoid of everything except a landline phone. There wasn’t even a nameplate outside to suggest this would be Rocky Long’s new home away from home.
Hired Monday as the University of New Mexico’s defensive coordinator, he returns to his alma mater to wrap up a coaching career that began at UNM and, before that, turned him into the Western Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year as a senior.
He’s back to make the Lobos relevant again, but he’s really back to get away from all the meddling reporters who want just a few minutes of his time. Long is a players’ coach, one who likes to mingle with the players, diagram plays and do the dirty work. He has never been fond of standing in front of cameras to talk football.
About the only thing to suggest that Long is even here again is the welcome-back gag gift UNM baseball coach Ray Birmingham taped to his door. It’s a senior citizens meals-on-wheels menu, courtesy of the local county government.
“Take a look at that, would ya?” Long says, asking a visitor to flip through the pages. “Coach B’s not that much younger than me but apparently he thinks I’m pretty damn old.”
Now past retirement age, Long’s hire was announced on the day of his 70th birthday — and just a few weeks after he surprisingly stepped down as the head coach at San Diego State. He was courted for jobs as an assistant at Syracuse, USC and Mississippi State, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to his roots and work for (and with) new Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales.
“Coach Long’s kind of a hero of mine, someone I’ve always looked up to and respected because of his mind as a defensive coach,” Gonzales said. “How could I not have him here? It had to happen.”
Long’s return to New Mexico comes at a curious time in his career. San Diego State’s head coach from 2011-19, he led the Aztecs to a bowl game in all nine of his seasons and his 81 wins are second in school history behind Dan Coryell. He is alone atop the MWC’s all-time wins list.
Long was under contract through the 2022 season with a salary that topped out at $872,576 this past season. He will make just a fraction of that at UNM; his two-year deal pays him $250,000 in 2020 and $300,000 the following year.
More than that, he walked away from an SDSU program that had established itself as a West Coast power rivaling anyone in the Pac-12. The school is planning to open a $250 million stadium within the footprint of its former home at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, the 70,000-seat facility that once hosted baseball’s Padres and the NFL’s Chargers, as well as three Super Bowls. The new 35,000-seat venue was everything Long ever wanted at UNM, and more.
So why return now, when attendance at Lobos home games is at its lowest point in a generation? The team’s 2019 home finale drew an announced crowd of 11,611 when, in reality, there were fewer than 2,000 fans in the stadium at the end of the first quarter.
Long’s answer? Simple: loyalty.
“To be completely honest, I’m near the end of my career and you want to start setting up for the rest of your life however long that might be,” Long says. “My wife’s a very smart lady, and she said we ought to go where we have the most lifelong friends. Well, the most lifelong friends I have are here in New Mexico. I wasn’t born here but I feel like this is home and I got to come home.”
The state certainly embraced Long during his time here. The Lobos had five straight seasons where he averaged more than 30,000 fans for home games, including the most successful three-season run in school history where home attendance climbed to 36,706 over a 17-game span from 2003-05.
For the smallest of windows, it seemed as though Albuquerque was on the verge of becoming a college football town. It bottomed out last season as attendance dipped to 15,747 per game.
If he’s really being honest, Long will admit that his exit as Lobos head coach in 2008 wasn’t exactly the fairytale goodbye he wanted — or deserved.
The school implemented self-imposed sanctions of reduced scholarships and recruiting practices in the wake of an NCAA investigation into academic fraud in 2008, Long’s final season. Mike Locksley was hired a few months later, and it kick-started a sharp decline that has persisted for a dozen seasons.
Including Long’s final year at UNM, the Lobos have won more than four games just twice the last 12 years.
The pain of watching that decline from afar ate at him. It ate at Gonzales. They both walked away from more lucrative deals to return home and build something out of nothing for a second time.
Long said that the tendency for athletes who attend a school and play their entire career there is to be hooked for life, which he and Gonzales are with UNM.
“This is my school, and if you’re a football player from the past from this school, you hate to see how it has turned out to this point,” Long says. “We’re going to do everything we can to put this program into a position where we get 35,000 people to a game. We have pride in our team, and our team’s going to play as hard as they can every single week and pretty soon — it’s going to take a little while — but pretty soon we’re going to start winning some games no one thinks we can and it’ll be a lot of fun.”
Calling his return one based on emotion rather than common sense, or even dollars, he said the allure of just being an assistant coach was too hard to pass up.
“Well, I think I have a lot of energy left and I love coaching,” he says. “There’s some things about being a head coach I don’t necessarily like, but I love the actual interaction with players, I love being on a practice field, I love being there with them on game day. I love all those things. I actually really like recruiting, too, but I don’t like all the other things that come with being a head coach.”
Long arrived in Albuquerque the morning of his birthday. Ironically he made the trip from San Diego on the same flight as the Aztecs’ men’s basketball team, which played in The Pit last week. He says he chatted with the coaches the entire way, but chose not to go to the game for obvious reasons.
He immediately went to work, helping facilitate a pair of recruiting visits from two players who had originally committed to USC but were now essentially free agents. He helped get both players on UNM’s campus for official visits, giving him a sense of pride that his role as an assistant can actually pay dividends.
“It’s good to have friends in the business that will call and help you when a kid gets left behind, and hopefully we’ll benefit from that,” Long says.
It’s also good to finally be home, in a place where his wife can go house hunting and the couple can reconnect with the people who have helped define their lives.
Even better? He can finally wrap up his amazing coaching career by saying adios to the nonstop media interviews.
