ALBUQUERQUE — In a world where applied intelligence is too often gleaned from touch screens and accumulated knowledge defined by available bandwidth, the patriarch of the Lobo basketball program is, by his own admission, a little old school.
Adorning the walls of his house, office and even the team’s locker room inside The Pit, University of New Mexico head coach Paul Weir has built an impressive collection of books that is, in effect, a series of miniature libraries he leaves at the disposal of his players.
During the opening minutes of last weekend’s online coaching clinic, Weir admitted his love of reading is probably deeper than that of most people. He then flashed a number of book covers across the screen, giving a kind of enthusiastic synopsis only a true lover of the written word can deliver.
Among them were titles like The Matheny Manifesto and Stillness is the Key, a pair of books he talked about during regularly scheduled press conferences early in the 2019-20 season. He used the underlying theme of each to mold his program and use as psychological tactics with his players.
While some coaches might not be able to open a book without Google instructions or a YouTube tutorial, Weir is quite the opposite. He was an undergraduate honors student at York University and later earned separate master’s degrees in health and human performance (Northwestern State), sports psychology (Iowa) and business administration (New Mexico State).
He finished it off last year with a doctorate in educational leadership from NMSU, earning him the moniker “Dr. Paul Weir” when introduced before home games in The Pit.
It doesn’t take long to learn that the doctor is always in.
Weir said the first player to actually take a book from his collection was Pascal Siakam, then an unknown undergrad at New Mexico State and now NBA All-Star with the world champion Toronto Raptors. The first Lobo to take one home was big man Joe Furstinger who, coincidentally, was the first player to ever return a book.
“He gave me The Inner Game of Tennis back,” Weir said.
Former Lobo Dane Kuiper exchanged a few titles, and other books were handed out to such players as Sam Logwood and JaQuan Lyle. Each left Weir’s hands with the hope the words inside would inspire change in the player carrying them away, but there’s really no way of telling.
“Given one to all kinds of guys,” Weir said. “Don’t know how much they actually read or not.”
Other favorites? Weir said he was particularly invested in books like The Guns of August and Put Your Heart Into It, titles that, respectively, dissected World War I strategy and the empire that is the Starbucks coffee chain.
Then there’s the psychology reads like Tools for Teaching, The Talent Code, and Training From the Back of The Room that helped him understand the dynamics of delivering a message that captivated an audience.
Scrawled across the windows that link the team’s basketball offices to the Rudy Davalos Center’s sprawling practice courts are further evidence of Weir’s grasp of educational tools. Quotes are written on the windows, some inspirational and others more thought-provoking.
Weir admits that he’s not exactly experienced in the ways of social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat. When he talks about them he sounds like a grizzled grandpa talking about the good ol’ days.
“I can’t even come up with all the things now,” he said when talking about a recent April Fool’s joke posted on Twitter by one of his players. “Snapchat and all these other things that these kids are into.”
That’s why he doesn’t overreact to tidbits that leak his way from social media sources. It’s why he prefers to stick his nose in a book rather than hold a phone to his face and scroll the latest trends.
Weir’s proudly old-school and uses technology to break down game film and educate his players instead of connecting with people.
It could be argued that he’s got some work to do when it comes to becoming the Zen guru that former NBA coach Phil Jackson was. Weir’s first three years at UNM produced a 52-47 overall record and a combined 26-28 mark in Mountain West play.
The Lobos have now gone six straight seasons without reaching the postseason, six long years without at least 20 wins, six painful years of uninspired play that has left their fans aching for the days of yore.
Weir’s philosophical approach had its strongest connection in his first season when players like Furstinger and Anthony Mathis — a pair left on the scrap heap of former head coach Craig Neal’s bench — emerged as team leaders on the floor and in the locker room. The last two seasons have seen a revolving door of players coming and going, talented players who routinely went off script and never met the expectations they carried with them.
No worries. Somewhere in those stacks of books is a published work that provides all the answers.
