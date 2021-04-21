Santa Fe High’s push toward the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament hit a bump in the road Wednesday night with a 67-51 loss at Los Lunas.
The Demons, however, are still in good shape to make the postseason with two of their final three games at home, including an April 28 date with Capital that could serve as an elimination game for the loser.
At 6-3 overall and 5-2 in District 5-5A, Santa Fe trails Los Lunas (6-1 overall, 6-1 in district) by a game entering the final week and a half of the regular season. Both teams have three district games left, and if Los Lunas wins out, it will earn the district’s lone automatic bid to the postseason.
Three teams in 5A will receive at-large bids to the playoffs. It stands to reason that Santa Fe and Capital are solid candidates to earn at least one of them, although the chances of both making it are not great.
Santa Fe was looking for the season sweep of Los Lunas with this game. The Demons dismantled the Tigers in their first meeting just a few days before, allowing only 35 points in a 20-point blowout. Los Lunas passed the 35-point mark early in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game.
Los Lunas took a dramatically different approach this time around. It committed itself to the transition game and finding open shooters for long-range buckets. It paid off as guard Ezra Guest scored his team’s first five points and helped the Tigers open a 14-4 lead on a Josiah Navarro 3-pointer from the corner with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
Navarro made a home for himself beyond the arc, hitting a number of big shots from the outside — including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put his team up 33-21 at halftime. He had 21 points by the end of the third quarter.
The Demons were plagued by foul trouble. Cruz Martinez picked up his fourth in the middle of the third quarter as he and fellow guard Cody Garcia were held in check most of the way.
Down 14 in the third quarter, Santa Fe mounted a comeback when Garcia hit a 3-pointer to get the Demons within 45-35. Los Lunas immediately responded with a barrage of activity from Navarro, most of it coming with him in the corner for open long-range shots.
He hit two 3-pointers to go with another bucket late in the third quarter, adding a rebound and a steal to essentially put it out of reach at 56-40 entering the final period. The Demons weren’t able to get the margin to single digits the rest of the way despite a late resurgence from Garcia and Martinez, not to mention the solid play of Jaiden Block.
Santa Fe travels to Manzano on Friday before closing the regular season next week against Capital and Rio Grande.
