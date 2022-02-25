LOS LUNAS — Eight minutes of perfection led the Los Lunas Tigers to a District 5-5A tournament championship.
There was little the Santa Fe High Demons could do to slow down, much less stop, the Tigers in Friday night’s district tournament matchup. And it wasn’t an optical illusion that practically every shot Los Lunas threw up found the bottom of the net.
For an 8-minute and 27-second stretch in the second half, the Tigers didn’t miss, and it was the catalyst for a 74-60 win that allowed them to sweep the regular-season and tournament championships. Counting free throws, they shot the ball 13 times without a miss and concluded the third quarter by hitting four straight 3-pointers.
In all, Los Lunas (20-8) was 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in that span. When Jalin Holland missed a free throw with 2:36 left, it marked the first Tigers’ miss since Jamian Perez clanged a bank shot with 3:30 remaining in the third.
By that point, they turned a 42-37 Santa Fe High lead into a 65-53 advantage for Los Lunas.
Overall, the Tigers made 22 of their last 24 shots, including a sterling 13-for-15 effort at the line that staved off any hopes of a Demons rally.
“We didn’t play a bad game,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “We just didn’t do enough. But when a team it hitting that high a percentage from 3 and from the field and at the free-throw line, that’s hard to overcome.”
Perez, who finished with a game-high 35 points on the strength of six triples, started the Tigers’ perfect run with — of all things — a drive to the basket with 3:03 left in the third to cut the Demons’ lead to 42-39.
While P.J. Lovato responded for the Demons (22-5) with an up-and-under layup to push the lead back up to five, Perez raced back downcourt and drained the first of Los Lunas’ four straight 3s.
Holland hit a pair, and Hadley Beatty drained a rainbow 3 from the corner as the Tigers took a 51-47 lead into the fourth. It was as close as the Demons got, as they wilted under the unrelenting Los Lunas barrage.
After Holland scored on a drive to open the fourth, Perez drained two more 3s and hit a 17-footer to give his team a 61-52 lead with 4:47 left in the game. It was the last field goal attempt by the Los Lunas, as the rest of its points came at the free-throw line.
Santa Fe High also saw its best player, Lovato, leave the game midway through the fourth quarter when he landed awkwardly on his right hand on a drive to the basket. Cole said he did not know the extent of the injury but Lovato will have it examined Saturday.
Perhaps the Demons should have known their fate when Perez answered a Carlos Quintana 3 with :05 left in the first half with a 80-foot heave that hit twine at the buzzer to cut what most spectators assumed was going to be a 34-28 Santa Fe High lead in half heading into the locker room.
In a bit of foreshadowing, the last five baskets the Tigers made were all 3-pointers. In all, they made 12 3-pointers to counter Santa Fe High’s defensive strategy of playing a zone defense to clutter the paint and force Los Lunas to shoot from the perimeter.
Cole said his team did a good job taking away the driving lanes and forcing Los Lunas to shoot from the perimeter. Conversely, Santa Fe High attacked the basket and took a 20-9 lead when Elefio Benavidez hit a pair of free throws with 7:20 left in the second quarter.
But Los Lunas followed that with a 10-0 run, capped by the first of Perez’s 3-pointers.
“We were guarding the gaps really well and they were not able to get to the [basket],” Cole said. “We were able to get rebounds and got out and got the ball inside.”
Los Lunas countered with an perimeter game that Santa Fe High could not stop.
