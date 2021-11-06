ALBUQUERQUE
The 21st century has belonged to the Los Alamos girls cross-country program, and the Lady Hilltoppers keep adding to their lore.
On a day in which St. Michael’s freshman Raylee Hunt won her first individual title, Academy for Technology and the Classics senior Josette Gurule finally learned how to run a state championship race and the Peñasco Lady Panthers returned to the top of the Class 1A/2A world, the Lady Hilltoppers remained a constant.
Delaney Ulrich beat teammate Kelly Wetteland to win the individual title, and their 1-2 finish led Los Alamos to the team title, outscoring Albuquerque Academy 28-49 in a lowest-score-wins format. The Lady Hilltoppers had three runners in the top five, their scoring five runners finish in the top 11 and all seven runners place inside the top 18 to win comfortably.
Not even battling Wetteland made the finish awkward for Ulrich, who pulled away over the final 20 meters to win in 18 minutes, 56.33 seconds. It was the second-fastest time among all runners on the course, bested only by 5A winner Ellery Battle of Alamogordo (18:53.47).
“We knew we going to be giving it our all at state and we were going to be competing,” Ulrich said. “But we’re, like, a team. We’re not going to get butt-hurt about who wins.”
If anything, Ulrich said having her teammate next to her for much of the race helped push each other. They were engaged in a four-runner battle with Kirtland Central’s Aisha Ramone and Albuquerque Academy’s Emma Patton by the halfway point. However, the two Lady Hilltoppers ran the second half of the race under 9:41 with the best times of any 4A runners.
Meanwhile, Emma Montoya maintained a steady pace to take fifth, and senior Norissa Valdez placed ninth. No. 5 runner Haley McDowell was the big mover in the second half of the race, going from 15th to 11th to cap Los Alamos’ scoring.
The morning’s first girls race — in 1A/2A — was the most thrilling, as the top three teams finished four points apart. Peñasco, which last won a state title in 2017, recorded two runners in the top five, and its
No. 5 runner, Ryhen Vigil, finishing 30th, was the key to an 81-83 win over ATC.
It was enough to overcome Gateway Christian’s tight pack that placed its scoring five between eighth and 27th place, and a win by Phoenix senior Gurule. A battle between Lady Panthers Marciela McCauley and ATC’s Lily Rittmeyer proved crucial.
McCauley beat Rittmeyer for 18th place by 1.82 seconds, and if the positions were reversed, ATC would have tied Peñasco. However, the Lady Panthers would have won the title, thanks to its No. 6 runner, Tristanee Lucero finishing 59th to the Phoenix’s Maiah Trujillo, who was 68th.
Peñasco head coach Ben Sanchez said he felt good when he heard Rochelle Lopez (who finished third) and Charnelle Gonzales (sixth) were in the top 10 at the halfway point. When he saw Vigil take the 30th spot, Sanchez said it made him feel confident it was going to be a good day for the program, which also won the boys title and had senior Gilbert Valdez win the individual title.
“The other three [runners] had to do their job and be productive,” Sanchez said. “And they did.”
Meanwhile, Gurule took the point in the race at the mile-mark and steadily pulled away for a winning time of 20:33.82. It was the first time Gurule finished in the top 10 in her career, and she said that was a result of her putting too much pressure on herself to perform well. While she took second in the spring race, she was 17th in 2019 and 11th as a freshman in 2018.
Gurule said the best thing she did that morning was listen to Mika’s song, “Relax, Take It Easy” prior to the race. It has been a staple of the program, thanks to former head coach Tim Host, and she used it to set the tone.
“The first two miles, I was just going to smile through it and make this as fun as possible,” Gurule said.
Hunt wore a radiant smile after winning the Class 3A race because she never saw anybody in front of her. Hunt sprinted to the front of the pack at the firing of the starter’s pistol and brought the 3A field to its knees.
Hunt finished the race in 19:12.2, which was the fourth-best time of any class. She was 1:02.2 faster than Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical’s Aubrey Lozoya, and was so far ahead of her that Hunt crossed the finish line just as Lozoya hit the track for the final 300 meters.
The only thing Hunt didn’t do was break the 19-minute barrier. It appeared possible when she hit the track just under the 18-minute mark, but Hunt said she was happy just to get the win after taking second in the spring race.
“I feel like, after I finished, I could have gone a little faster,” Hunt said. “But my main goal was to win.”
Meanwhile, Santa Fe Prep made history as it secured its first podium finish as a 3A program. The Blue Griffins were runners-up to Cottonwood Classical for the state title.
Prep had two runners in the top 10 and three who scored points in the top 10 to help it to a 100-point total, which was 46 points behind the Coyotes. The good news is those three runners — freshmen Nya Griego and Helen Desmond plus eighth grader Sophie Bair — will be the building blocks for the program’s future.
“They came with a vengeance,” Prep head coach Laura LewAllen said. “At first, I think they were a little spooked, but they found their rhythm and it was beautiful.”
One of those teams that will battle Prep is Santa Fe Indian School, which took third with a 122-point total that bested Zuni by 12 points. Lady Braves head coach Joe Calabaza said his team overcame the withdrawal of one runner because of illness, another who didn’t show up and an injury to No. 2 runner Melena Chama to pull it off.
“The cool part about it is that we have so many athletes that come out,” Calabaza said. “We’re happy with [third].”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.